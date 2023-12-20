Nike Ja 1 “White Black” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

After an official preview of the Nike Ja 1 “Chinese New Year” variation most recently, the second “White Black” colorway is also getting ready for the following year. In January 2024, the Nike Ja 1 “White Black” colorway is expected to enter the footwear market, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit. The official release date has been kept under wraps for now.

These pairs will reportedly arrive for purchase at Nike’s online as well as offline sites, alongside a bunch of its linked merchants. The retail price for the pairs is set at $120 for each, only available in men's sizes.

Nike Ja 1 “White Black” shoes are adorned with Ja Morant's signature logos all over

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The association involving Nike and NBA superstar Ja Morant is still going strong, particularly now that he is making his comeback to the court after serving a ban of 25 games.

The Swoosh label will roll out the holiday-themed Nike Ja 1 in its festive “Christmas” coloration later in December 2023, which will be followed by a traditional “White Black” iteration of the Nike Ja 1 silhouette. This “White Black” ensemble is expected to arrive in January 2024.

The Ja 1 "White Black" continues to adhere to the tried-and-true style structure and exquisite palette, which is one of the reasons why the Ja 1 is so popular among sneaker collectors and basketball fans. White mesh is used in the construction of the top, which gives the shoe an uncluttered as well as elegant appearance.

Black leather is used on the mudguard in addition to the midfoot, which complements the entire look. A remarkable contrast is created by the fact that this classic color combination continues with the black Ja insignia that is located on the tongue as well as the ripstop section that is located on the heel.

Furthermore, the white foam midsoles, which are incorporated with Nike's dynamic Zoom Air padding, boost the convenience and efficiency of the players. The overall look is finished off with a white outer sole unit that features an exceptionally distinctive scratch design in black.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via Nike)

Team Swoosh revealed that Ja Morant's unwavering commitment to the game served as the inspiration for the distinctive design of his inaugural trademark shoe's emblem:

"Morant’s signature logo is inspired by his dynamic precision and determined approach to the game. The logo features a stylized 'JA' sitting above a chevron, which represents both a directional nod to the verticality, speed, and sharpness of Morant’s game, and his ability to rise above all obstacles.”

Be on the lookout for the new Nike Ja 1 “White Black” colorway that will supposedly be released in the coming weeks. Those certain to get their hands on them are advised to stay connected to Nike’s online site for regular updates on their arrival.

In addition to the aforementioned “White Black” ensemble, Ja Morant’s trademark shoe model will be dressed in a palette dedicated to Chinese New Year celebrations.

The Nike Ja 1 “Chinese New Year” colorway is anticipated to arrive on January 22, 2024, as per preliminary reports. These sneakers are expected to be dropped for $140 via the online as well as offline sites of Nike and a slew of connected sellers, as reported by Sneaker Bar Detroit.