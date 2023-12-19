Nike Air Force 1 Low “Light Armory Blue” Pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored

After teasing various colorways for Valentine’s Day and the Year of the Dragon editions of the Nike Air Force 1 model in the past few weeks, the stated shoe is now decked in the “Light Armory Blue” ensemble. The Swoosh label will offer two colorways dressed in a similar “Light Armory Blue” palette but featuring different configurations.

In the spring of 2024, the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Light Armory Blue” sneaker pack is expected to launch, as per preliminary reports from Sole Retriever. These sneakers will potentially arrive for sale via Nike’s online and offline sites, the SNKRS app, and various affiliated retailers and vendors. The retail price is set at $120 and is available in women's sizes.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Light Armory Blue Light Bone” Pack will be offered in women’s exclusive sizes

Take a closer look at the Light Armory Blue Nike Air Force 1 colorway (Image via Nike)

Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most popular names in the sneaker industry, and its design continues to rule the fashion scene, drawing loyal customers from all over the world. This timeless silhouette has a reputation for its versatility in terms of style since it can seamlessly move from traditional hues to variations that are daring and contrasting.

The “Light Armory Blue” Pack is a two colorway launch that blends quality materials with adaptable hues that cater to women in particular. Nike is introducing a new perspective on the Air Force 1 with this release, comprising of "Light Armory Blue" and "White" variations.

Both variations are crafted from clean white tumbled leather, embodying a sense of flair and versatility. From the top toe to exterior eyelets and all the way down to the heel counter, the marbled blue tumbled leather used in the "Light Armory Blue" rendition is stitched in an elegant manner.

On the other hand, the "White" variant makes use of identically textured white leather in order to achieve an appearance that is both clean and timeless.

The exterior profile of both kicks is adorned with a little Swoosh, which is etched in a light bone hue. This is a detail that makes them both subtle yet different.

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming White colorway of the pack (Image via Nike)

An uncluttered backdrop is maintained by the all-white midsoles of both iterations. The sole sections of the two variants differ in terms of outsole units, with one colorway featuring a white outsole and the other coated in light bone hues.

Meanwhile, this is how the Swoosh team highlights the model's history and where it originated from:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

In the upcoming year, the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Light Armory Blue" Pack will be available for purchase. Be sure to keep an eye out for it.

Those who are interested in buying these shoes are strongly encouraged to keep an eye on the official website of Nike or to make use of the SNKRS app in order to receive timely notifications regarding the arrival of these sneakers.