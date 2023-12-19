Nike Calm Sandal colorways: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike’s recently introduced casual footwear line, Nike Calm, will continue to grow in the coming year with Nike Calm Sandals. These sandals are rumored to be released in 2024. This footwear design will be initially dropped in three colorways: Hyper Pink, Light Bone, and Black.

The Nike Calm Sandal is scheduled to be made available for purchase in the summer of 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sole Retriever. So far, there has yet to be official information on the launch of these sandals from Nike. Therefore we are waiting for a precise release date.

They will be offered via the online and in-store platforms of Nike and other chosen retailers. The retail price is set at $80, and it is available in female-specific sizes.

Nike Calm Sandal will be launched in three colorways

Here's a detailed look at the Black colorway (Image via Sole Retriever)

The debut of the Calm series marked the beginning of Nike's entrance into the foam-based slip-on market, which has consequently witnessed a continuous expansion. Although Nike followed the trend much later, the company has expanded its product options within this area.

Now, the Nike Calm Sandal will be the newest addition to the line, which already comprises the Calm Slide, the Calm Mule, and the Calm Flip Flop.

With the Nike Calm Sandal, Nike has introduced a novel approach to everyday sandals. In a manner comparable to sandals such as the ACG Air Deshutz, the silhouette incorporates webbing straps that guarantee a snug position.

A Velcro belt providing users with customizable support and a secure fit is further enhanced by the cushioned lockdown design on the upper area of the Calm Sandal, which sets it apart from other footwear. Additionally, in contrast to its contemporaries in the Calm line, the Calm Sandal features a Nike marking that is more readily apparent.

Expand Tweet

The prominent three-dimensional Nike emblem adorning the heel adds a sense of sporty flair to the overall look. Additionally, the classic Swoosh emblems have been added to the footbed, as well as the fastening strap.

The EVA foam that makes up the sole of the Nike Calm Sandal is similar to that utilized in other Calm designs, reflecting the continued emphasis on comfort. With each stride, this foam guarantees the wearer a soft and comfortable feel.

The sandal's outsole is modeled after the Air Force 1 Flyknit, and provides toughness and traction, making it suited for various terrain uses. Within the context of its inaugural launch, the Calm Sandal will be offered in three visually appealing shades: Hyper Pink, Light Bone, and Black. This is done to cater to a wide range of fashion interests.

Take a closer look at the Light Bone iteration (Image via Sole Retriever)

Be on the lookout for the Nike Calm Sandals planned for the following year. Those willing to add a pair of these everyday wear sandals to their closet are advised to stay tuned to Nike’s online site and use the SNKRS app to receive updated information on their arrival.

In related news, Nike Inc. is also preparing for the debut of the Nike Calm Flip Flop in the soon-to-be-approaching 2024. As per reports from Sole Retriever, these flip-flops will be offered in three subtle hues: Black, Platinum Violet, and Sea Glass, as part of their initial drop.

They are expected to be priced at $50 and dropped sometime around Spring 2024. They will potentially hit Nike’s online and offline sites, along with those of its affiliated sellers.