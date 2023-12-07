Nike Ja 1 "Christmas" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike’s design team has been producing intriguing colorways of its Ja Morant’s signature silhouette, referred to as Nike Ja 1, throughout 2023. Before wrapping up the current year, the duo is planning to release a “Christmas” rendition of their shoe. The latest enticing colorway of the stated signature shoe will come decked in a Fuchsia Dream/Black-Emerald Rise-Magic Ember-Canyon Purple palette.

On December 26, 2023, the Nike Ja 1 Christmas will be available for purchase through Nike and other select retailers, both online and physical stores. The retail price on this item is set at $110, and it will be available in men's sizes.

Nike Ja 1 “Christmas” shoes are decked in Fuschia Dream and Emerald Rise hues

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike seems to have remained steadfast in its support of Ja Morant, despite the numerous scandals that have enveloped the athlete. Despite the announcement that Morant would be suffering a 25-game suspension to begin the current NBA season, the Nike Swoosh has shown a great deal of confidence in Morant and his trademark shoe, the Nike Ja 1.

Furthermore, variations of the shoe are still being released. Following the end of this suspension on December 19, Nike and Morant are going to join in a celebration by releasing a new version of the Ja 1 that is centered around the Christmas season. The previous iteration of this colorway was worn by Morant himself, albeit with some slightly altered characteristics.

The Nike Ja 1 Christmas is a shoe that combines basketball athleticism with holiday-themed elements in a visually striking way. It is characterized by a foundation made of a deep purple mesh, which serves as a base for an aesthetically stunning smokey pattern in an emerald color that appears on the mudguard.

The lateral heels of this celebratory pairing carry Ja's signature "TMT" rather than the text "We ain't ducking no smoke." This pair follows in the footsteps of the Ja 1 Smoke, which was released earlier this year. Given that Ja Morant was wearing the sneaker at the end of 2022, the phrase was noticeable to everyone.

The symbol of Morant is divided into a number of hues and placed on the tongue of the shoe, whereas the Nike Swoosh is left in its traditional black color. The cheer of the season is carried over to the heel tab, which features a one-of-a-kind brick design and a "12" sewn in split accents.

Morant's strong phrase, "We run up the chimney," is offered a tribute on the interior of the footwear, which features a graphic of an icy chimney beside Morant's insignia. This footwear item also pays respect to Christmas.

The silhouette is finished off with a purple rubber outsole as well as an emerald-rise foam midsole, which ensures that the shoe is both visually captivating and functionally superior on the court.

The unique design of Ja Morant's signature emblem for his first signature shoe was inspired by his intense dedication to the game, according to Team Swoosh, who shared the following:

"Morant’s signature logo is inspired by his dynamic precision and determined approach to the game. The logo features a stylized 'JA' sitting above a chevron, which represents both a directional nod to the verticality, speed, and sharpness of Morant’s game, and his ability to rise above all obstacles."

Sneakerheads can save the date for when the Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 "Christmas" sneaker drops in the next few days. Those who are eager to add a pair to their shoe collection can get timely arrival alerts by subscribing to Nike's official website and using the SNKRS app.