Nike Air Max 97 “Black/Red” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Max 97 will continue to broaden its repertoire in the soon-approaching year 2024. Following the unveiling of unique colorways, the latest rendition to join its lineup is the “Black/Red” colorway. The Nike Air Max 97 “Black/Red” sneakers are expected to enter the footwear scene sometime during the coming weeks of 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker News.

As of now, the confirmed launch date is kept under wraps by Nike. These shoes will be offered with a fixed price tag of $170 for each pair. They are reported to be traded via the online as well as physical sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of associated retail shops.

Nike Air Max 97 “Black/Red” sneakers feature gum outsoles

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Max 97 has stood the test of time for several years as a model of quality construction. The combination of its classic good looks and modern minimalism never fails to impress.

A dramatic hue that blends the famous Christian Tresser concept with upbeat and vivid energy is about to be introduced for the Nike Air Max 97, which is primed to make yet another powerful impression as we reach the dawn of 2024. This most recent rendition of the Nike Air Max 97 strikes a perfect balance between a daring, fresh perspective and a long-standing heritage.

A sparkling white midsole serves as the design's focal point, brimming with a clean, unaltered vitality that quickly catches the eye. The more dynamic aspects of the footwear are supported by this clean bottom, which sets the scene for them.

The true magic is, however, woven on the top part of the sneaker. The mesh foundational layer of the shoe is given a sense of dimension and luxury as it is soaked in a gorgeous burgundy shade.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongues (Image via Nike)

The tongue flaps, the laces, the inner liner, and the most prominent toppings are composed of jet-black "Anthracite" hues, which create an intriguing mix of colors. The extended mudguard, which is likewise ornamented in a comparable pitch-black tone, is another visual element that contributes to the somber drama of the model.

However, the wine-red section of the tongue is the one that draws attention to itself, and the "University Red" swooshes provide a stunning contrast. The tranquil "Gum" outer sole unit, which is located underneath all of this, offers a contrast, bringing together the different parts into a unified and striking ensemble.

At the core of Nike's Air Max shoe collection is their revolutionary Air Max technology. On their website, the brand explains the origins of the now-iconic Air Max innovation:

"Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it."

Team Swoosh further adds:

“Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Keep a watchful eye out for the Nike Air Max 97 “Black/Red” colorway that will be offered in the coming weeks. Nike fans and other sneakerheads are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s online site and its SNKRS app for regular updates on their arrival.