Nike Air Max 97 "White Pink" shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Max family, which boasts the Nike Air Max 97, is reportedly one of the most desirable footwear collections that the company currently offers to sneakerheads. As fans would know, the shoe firm is always recreating the same model in innovative color schemes. However, the recently introduced "White Pink" colorway stands out due to its candy-themed color palette and sophisticated details.

The Nike Air Max 97 “White Pink” shoes are anticipated to enter the sneaker market sometime around the spring season of 2024, as reported by House of Heat and other sources. Note that the official launch date is currently under covers. These shoes will be sold by the physical as well as digital stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of linked retail outlets. Fans will have to stick around for the pricing details as well.

Nike Air Max 97 “White Pink” shoes are covered in typical foliated overlays

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 97 sneakers (Image via Nike)

With their most recent iteration of the Nike Air Max 97, the Swoosh label is ready to give your outfit a touch of warmth to complement the season. This forthcoming launch, which features a scrumptious candy-paint motif, is going to be a real treat for shoe lovers who also have a sweet tooth.

The layout is centered on an attractive color scheme that is evocative of traditional bubble gum and features a blend of white and pink elements. The distinctive wave toppings found on the Air Max 97 have been given a glossy, brilliant pink treatment that is sure to captivate the attention of both the eye plus the heart.

This effervescent pink isn't just confined to the toppings. In fact, it also makes a whimsical cameo on select brand decorations as well as the tread substructure, injecting a vibrant energy into the overall layout of the footwear.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the shoe (Image via Nike)

However, the candy-themed creation is not merely distinguished by its use of pink hues alone. The white leather mudguards as well as midsoles have been given a light pink treatment, blending them perfectly with the concept. Additionally, the mesh uppers have been given an overhaul, and they have been fashioned with a semi-translucent appearance that adds a quirky and contemporary flair.

Nike's groundbreaking Air Max invention is the heart of their Air Max line of sneakers. The brand's explanation of how the now-iconic Air Max technology came to be is stated on their website:

"Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it."

Team Swoosh further adds:

“Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Sneaker enthusiasts should check out the "White Pink" colorway of the Nike Air Max 97 shoe, that is slated to drop during the spring of the following year. Fans of the range, who are completely intent on acquiring these trendy pairs, can easily do so by joining the brand's website or using the SNKRS app to obtain latest updates on the arrival of the shoes in question.