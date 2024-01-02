Air Jordan 4 "First Class" PE sneakers: Everything we know so far

Michael Jordan’s eponymous shoe brand recently unveiled its exclusive version of the Air Jordan 4, which is dedicated to the WNBA players that are connected with the shoe brand. This latest player-exclusive version is dubbed Air Jordan 4 “First Class.” This special colorway is embellished with diamond accents on top to enhance its luxe appeal.

As the stated shoe is the PE version, it won’t be offered for sale to the general public. Fans can still stay tuned to Nike’s online site or its SNKRS app to receive alerts on the launch of other future colorways of the AJ 4.

Air Jordan 4 "First Class" PE sneaker is studded with diamond embellishments

Here's another look at the shoe (Image via Instagram/@brkicks)

The Air Jordan 4 "First Class" is a spectacular masterpiece that Jordan Brand has presented, which is one of the most impressive special equity ventures that the company has ever undertaken.

A color specialist at Jordan Brand named Kelsey Amy released this gorgeous model that was made for athletes from the Jordan Brand group who play in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

The silhouette boasts an outstanding color scheme that is defined by different tones of green. The color is carried throughout the shoe, from the rubber outsole to the stingray-textured mudguard, as well as the tongue label, giving off an air of class and style.

This layout is elevated even further by the incorporation of gilded embellishments that decorate the upper part of the shoe. These accessories add an extra dash of luxury to the basic hue of the athletic footwear, which is already rather opulent.

One of the most eye-catching characteristics of the "First Class" Air Jordan 4 is the presence of Jumpman emblems that are coated in solid gold and are located on the front tongue as well as the heel of the shoe.

These trademarks have been improved by the addition of a little diamond gem in place of the basketball that was originally featured in the Jumpman silhouette. This stated ornamentation is affixed to textured leather that frequently appears in high-end leather products that are created in Italy. This fusion of sporting heritage and luxury design aspects contributes to the overall look.

Additionally, the shoe is accompanied by a hangtag that is printed on both sides and tells the tale of how the "First Class" concept came to be.

One side of the tag is designed to look like a typical baggage tag, replete with the recognizable elephant design that Jordan Brand is known for and a reference to PDX, which is an international airport located in Portland, Oregon.

The other side of the footwear boldly displays the WNBA insignia above the year 2023, which is a demonstration of the sneaker's exclusive nature and its link to the highest level of women's basketball.

The "First Class" Air Jordan 4 footwear is more than simply a sneaker; it is a representation of the grandeur and exclusivity that come with being a member of the Jordan Brand family.

It is a celebration of the brand's link to the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and illustrates the merging of high-end fashion with athletic prowess.