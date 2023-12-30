Air Jordan 4 “Fear” shoes: Everything we know so far

Jordan Brand seems more than prepared for the next year, with a plethora of sneaker releases planned for 2024, and the Air Jordan 4 “Fear” colorway is the most recent one to join this launch roster. This forthcoming iteration of Air Jordan 4 will be entirely wrapped up in a Black/White-Cool Grey-Pure Platinum color palette. A popular Jordan Brand insider, @zsneakerheadz, most recently unveiled the early image of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 4 “Fear” colorway is anticipated to step into the footwear scene sometime around the holiday season of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the official release date is kept under covers by the shoe brand as of now.

These sneakers are projected to be offered online and on the physical sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected retail vendors. Stick around for the pricing information for these pairs.

Air Jordan 4 “Fear” shoes will be complimented with speckled midsoles

Here's another look at the upcoming Air Jordan 4 sneakers (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

During the holiday season 2024, the AJ 4 "Fear" will return to the footwear scene. This particular drop first came out in 2013 as a component of the Air Jordan "Fear Pack," featuring both the Air Jordan 3 and the Air Jordan 5. The "Becoming Legendary" commercial that Michael Jordan starred in back in 2008 catalyzed the introduction of this model.

The outer layer of the footwear represents a combination of Black, Pure Platinum, and Cool Grey, with White embellishments. The silhouette has a midsole with black speckles, a readily apparent red Nike Air component, and a rubber outer sole unit that is white.

Of particular significance is the phrase that is printed on the insoles. It says:

“I’m scared of what I won’t become. You’re scared of what I could become.”

A nostalgic link to the legendary Michael Jordan commercial is something that this release promises to provide for sneaker connoisseurs and MJ diehards.

Notwithstanding the passing of time, the message of The Fear Pack continues to persist, capturing the core values of conquering fears and striving for excellence.

This beloved Jordan Brand model is recalled on Nike's website in this way:

“Proving his preeminent athletic prowess and distinctive style, Jordan closed the 1988/89 season with one of the game's most notable plays. With 6 seconds left in game 5 against Cleveland, MJ sinks 'the shot,' a dexterous, buzzer-beating move that continued to propel MJ along on his awe-inspiring journey.”

It continues as:

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe, appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

Add the newly emerged Air Jordan 4 “Fear” shoes to your watchlist, as they will be accessible later in the next year. Jordanheads are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s online site and SNKRS app for timely alerts on the arrival of these shoes.

Besides the “Fear” variant, Jordan Brand will launch many other colorways of the fourth signature silhouette. Iterations like "Oxidized Green," "White Thunder," and "Paris" are to name a few.