Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

From the "Bred Reimagined" to the "Military Blue," the Air Jordan 4 will make multiple appearances in the year 2024. But the mentioned launches—although being among some of the most eagerly awaited of the coming year—are obviously not enough for the Jumpman, as they are additionally preparing this newly-revealed "Oxidized Green" colorway to be released soon.

The Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” shoes are planned to arrive in the sneaker market on May 25th, 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. Note that these launch dates are still pending for confirmation from Jordan Brand.

These shoes will be sold with a retail price label of $210 for each pair. They will be traded via the physical locations as well as online outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of affiliated Jordan Brand sellers.

Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” shoes are combined with white and neutral grey hues

Here's another look at the upcoming AJ4 shoe (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

The revolutionary, ground-breaking design of the Air Jordan 4, which was released for the first time in 1989, took fans' hearts right away. This footwear design has endured the test of time and is still considered a top pick today.

A quick jump forward in time brings us to the year 2024, when Jordan Brand is getting ready to celebrate the brand's 35th anniversary by releasing intriguing new products together with updated color selections.

There is also the Air Jordan 4 in "Oxidized Green," which will potentially release in a wide variety of sizes, including adult, grade school, preschool, and toddler variants. The early mockup image of this colorway was recently shared by a renowned Jordan Brand insider, @zsneakerheadz.

This upcoming model features a sophisticated color combination of oxidized green, neutral grey, and white. Shoe aficionados should anticipate Oxidized Green elements or likely a fully green foundation, despite the fact that no official photographs have been distributed as of yet.

The characteristic Jumpman emblem will be included on the uppers of the shoe, in addition to the recognizable apparent Air padding in the shoe's heel counter as well as a robust neutral grey rubber outer sole unit.

The Air Jordan 4 sneaker model is counted among the top-selling models of Jordan Brand, alongside the Air Jordan 1 signature model. This Tinker Hatfield creation owns a rich past, which is beautifully summarized by Jordan Brand's official website. It reads:

“Proving his preeminent athletic prowess and distinctive style, Jordan closed the 1988/89 season with one of the game's most notable plays. With 6 seconds left in game 5 against Cleveland, MJ sinks 'the shot,' a dexterous, buzzer-beating move that continued to propel MJ along on his awe-inspiring journey.”

It continues:

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

An exciting new take on an all-time favorite, the Air Jordan 4 in "Oxidized Green" aims to deliver on that promise.

The sneaker model is bound to be a hit in 2024, thanks to the chic color combination and the classic qualities it possesses. Jordanheads can sign up on Nike’s site or use the SNKRS app for instant updates on the stated colorway.