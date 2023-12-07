Air Jordan 5 “White Black” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand is going to add another Air Jordan 5 iteration to its 2024 launch calendar. This time, the silhouette will be decked in a “White Black” color scheme. According to Sole Retriever, there are rumors that the Air Jordan 5 Retro "White Black" colorway will be released in August 2024.

At the time of writing, no official word on this sneaker from Jordan Brand has been released. These shoes will be available for purchase at Nike, SNKRS, and other select Jordan Brand retailers both online and in-store.

They will be offered in full-family sizes, including adults, grade school, preschool, and toddler variants, marked with retail price tags of $200, $150, $90, and $75, respectively.

Air Jordan 5 “White Black” sneaker will arrive with reflective tongues

Expand Tweet

For the year 2024, Jordan Brand is planning to introduce an extensive selection of exciting new variations for the ever-popular Air Jordan Retro styles. The shoe brand has already lined up numerous iterations of its models, like the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5, and so on.

In addition, throughout the coming year, exclusive versions of the AJ 5 will be made available for men, women, and children. Jordan Brand has introduced a brand-new Heritage Twist version, which will be part of their Fall 2024 lineup. This fall collection will comprise the AJ5 "White Black" colorway that emerged online most recently.

When compared to the White Metallic pair, the Air Jordan 5 Retro White Black hue has the likelihood of being the most subtle colorway.

It is adorned with the colors metallic silver, black, sail, and white. In addition to being covered in white, the top layer is made entirely of leather, and the material's presence can also be noted on the midsole, which features a black flame with flecks running all over it.

More black can be spotted on the tongue, back heel, and interior of the shoe, where the Jumpman insignia is located. Adding a touch of luster to this otherwise understated palette is the inclusion of the timeless 3M reflective tongue.

Many people who love the Jordan brand choose the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 5. The storyline and design cues of this model are, as stated on the manufacturer's website, as follows:

“In his 1989 - 1990 season, it was clear that MJ was better than ever. Setting a points per game personal record, he drained 69 points against Cleveland. He hit 92 three-pointers, compared to only 68 in all prior seasons combined. Every aspect of MJ's game was flawless, but it was his dogfight-like flight that separated him from every other player on the planet.”

The accompanying text from Jordan Brand draws attention to the spectacular design of the fifth signature shape:

“Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole. Paired with a clear outsole, the shoe an imbued a ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse.”

Add the Air Jordan 5 “Black White” shoes to your watchlist. Those interested in getting their hands on these pairs are advised to stay tuned to Nike's website or install the SNKRS app for instant notifications on the sneaker’s arrival.