Air Jordan 1 High OG “Midnight Navy” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike-owned Jordan label is all set to rock the coming year with numerous releases of Air Jordan 1 silhouette. This extensive roster will be joined by Air Jordan 1 High OG “Midnight Navy” colorway, which was recently teased by Sole Retriever.

According to Sole Retriever, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Midnight Navy" sneakers are expected to be available starting in September 2024. This release will be available for purchase from both online and in-store locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of linked Jordan Brand sellers.

Full family sizing options will be available for these sneakers when they are released, featuring adult, grade school, preschool, and toddler variants. While the former two bigger sizes will be marked with $180 and $140 price tags, the other two smaller sizes are priced at $85 and $70, respectively.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Midnight Navy” is complimented with black and white hues all over

The legacy of the Air Jordan 1 will continue to live on. The Jordan Brand will maintain this course well into the year 2024, with a regular launch spanning every month of 2024. The Midnight Navy combination is the latest pair to be revealed, following the unveiling of other pairings such as Yellow Ochre, Green Glow, and Black Metallic Gold, which have already been reported for release.

One component of the Heritage Twist collections, which revisits traditional designs in new materials and hues, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Midnight Navy is newly released for the Fall 2024 season. The given pair features color blocking in the Chicago style, complete with midnight navy, black, white, and sail as the primary colors involved.

The familiar AJ 1 High Chicago has had all of its red color swapped with midnight navy, however, the black and white sections have remained the same. The look is finished off with a solid rubber outsole in midnight navy, which complements the navy sail-colored midsole that gives the shoe a vintage feel.

The origins and historical background of AJ1 shoe is stated on Swoosh's website as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

To gain regular information on the release of the sneakers, fans of Jordan footwear and those who are interested in purchasing them are advised to download the SNKRS app or remain linked to the Nike webpage.

The brand has prepared not only the high-top variations of the shoe, but a plethora of low-top iterations are also ready for release in 2024. The colorways include “Year of the Dragon,” “Shadow,” and “Mocha” just to name a few, alongside collaborative releases with Travis Scott, PSG, and Trophy Room.