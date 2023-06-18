Air Jordan 1 Mid "Yellow Ochre" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Several new colorways of the Air Jordan 1 have recently surfaced online, signaling Jordan Brand's intention to emphasize the mid-top design of the silhouette throughout 2023. These versions will include the "Yellow Ochre" colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Mid. The latest iteration will be completely covered in a Yellow Ochre/Black-White-Yellow Ochre palette.

According to the known sneaker media outlet Sole Retriever, the new version of the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Yellow Ochre" shoes is scheduled to hit the shelves sometime later in 2023. The Nike in-store locations, the SNKRS app, a couple of other Jordan Brand retail stores, and the brand's online store all carry these mid-top shoes for those who are intrigued by purchasing them.

There will be a wide range of size options available for the footwear items, including men's, grade school, preschool, and toddler/infant sizes. The following two smaller variations will be offered for $75 and $60, respectively, in contrast to the first two options, which have fixed price tags of $125 and $110 per pair.

Air Jordan 1 Mid "Yellow Ochre" shoes are completed with a classic black and white color combination

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

As part of a lifetime contract, the Beaverton-based company offered NBA legend Michael Jordan the power to develop a trademarked business in 1984. The Air Jordan shoe legacy of the dynamic duo contributed to permanently fusing the two worlds of shoes and fashion.

The Air Jordan 1, one of the most admired sneakers, made its public debut in 1985, starting the Air Jordan shoe empire. The silhouette was made by Peter Moore, who also designed the prominent Dunk sneaker style for the Nike brand.

On the Nike website, the AJ1 sneaker model and its impact are defined as follows:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential."

It further continues:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado."

Take a closer look at the uppers of these shoes (Image via Nike)

The leather-based upper on this AJ1 Mid looks like those of the AJ1 High and AJ1 Low models. The mudguard and the eye stays are covered in appealing yellow ochre leather, which elegantly complements the design. The toe box, collar overlay, heel counter, Swoosh, tongue tag, and sock liner are next to be covered in black.

White leather is used for both the collar underlay and the quarter panel, giving the design a fresh, tidy appearance. A white nylon tongue flap and lace set go well with the Jumpman marking and the yellow-ochre Wings emblem. The white midsole is perfectly combined with the black outer sole unit to finish off the look.

Mark your calendars for the release of the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Yellow Ochre" sneakers the following year. Readers who don't want to miss the release can sign up on the official Nike website or get Swoosh's SNKRS app to get alerts right away when the shoe goes on sale.

