Nike GT Hustle 2 “Christmas” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike GT Hustle 2, an advanced basketball shoe, has been added to the upcoming “Christmas” sneaker pack designed by Nike. The GT Hustle 2 “Christmas” is covered in holiday-themed red and green hues.

The Nike GT Hustle 2 “Christmas” shoes will reportedly be made available in December 2023. The official release date of these sneakers hasn't been revealed by the company yet.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the sneakers will be available for men's sizes and will carry a price tag of $170 for each pair. They can be purchased via the offline as well as digital platforms of Nike, along with a handful of connected Nike Basketball retail merchants.

Nike GT Hustle 2 “Christmas” shoes are dressed in Crimson hues throughout

Here's another look at the upcoming Nike GT Hustle 2 Christmas sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike is getting ready for the festive season by releasing a limited-edition "Christmas Pack" as a component of its Greater Than (GT) collection. The package is an exclusive edition of the footwear.

Featured in this celebratory assortment is the GT Hustle 2, which comes with a primary color of brilliant crimson that is complimented by elements of seldom-seen green, adopting the traditional color combination that is prevalent throughout this season.

The Silver Chrome Swoosh branding, insoles, and heel labeling all feature snowflakes as well as Christmas typefaces, which add an extra dose of seasonal flair to the shoe. This upbeat design is intended to mark the beginning of the celebrations.

The footwear is finished off with a sail midsole that features extended zoom padding technology, and it is all situated on top of a red semi-translucent outer sole unit.

Take a closer look at the heels and toe tops of these shoes (Image via Nike)

Regarding the functionality of the GT Hustle 2 sneakers, Nike's website reads:

“One step can make all the difference when it’s game point, like a sneaky successful backdoor layup that’s blocked if not for a sliver of separation, or a last-second leap at your opponent that sends their 3 clanking off the rim. We used insights from female athletes to make the G.T. Hustle 2 soft, supportive and lightweight—which every basketball player needs.”

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Nike GT Hustle 2 “Christmas” shoes that will be accessible in the near future. These shoes are sure to bring a smile to people's faces over the holiday season thanks to their eye-catching palette and festive design.

In addition to the stated Nike GT Hustle 2 “Christmas” colorway, the Nike brand will also launch the holiday season-themed colorways of the GT Jump 2 and GT Cut 2 sneaker designs, the other two models from Nike’s Greater Than basketball sneaker series.

While the former will carry a $190 price tag, the latter will be sold for $170. Both sneakers will be available at the online as well as physical sites of Nike, alongside other linked Nike Basketball retailers.