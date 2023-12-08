Air Jordan 3 TEX “Dark Driftwood” shoes: Where to get, price, and, more details explored

The Jordan Brand is putting a lot of effort into growing its women's catalog by releasing a lot of new hues of its models, and the Air Jordan 3 Retro Tex "Dark Driftwood" colorway is another addition to this list. This colorway, which was just recently leaked, marks the latest move in this direction. This iteration will be decked in a Dark Driftwood/Sail-Hemp-Velvet Brown scheme.

The Air Jordan 3 Retro TEX “Dark Driftwood” colorway is expected to hit the shelves sometime during July 2024, as per preliminary reports. These sneakers will be available for purchase at Nike, SNKRS, and other select stores both online and in-store. The retail price is $200 for each pair, and they will be dropped in sizes appropriate for ladies.

Air Jordan 3 TEX “Dark Driftwood” shoes will be offered in women’s exclusive sizes

Another look at the mockup of the upcoming shoe (Image via X/@soleretriever)

The year 2022 saw the debut of two brand-new colorways of the Air Jordan 3 Retro, both of which featured brown theme design elements. Initially, there was the Desert Elephant, and then there appeared the Archaeo Brown.

Another AJ 3 with a brown color scheme is going to be released by Jordan Brand in the fall of 2024, as informed by Sole Retriever. For this particular occasion, it is a women-only affair.

The TEX “Dark Driftwood” version of the Air Jordan 3 silhouette features dark driftwood, sail, hemp, and velvet brown palette. This third signature shoe is one of a kind since it is constructed out of distinctive components and textures.

When you look at this pair, you will discover that it is covered in leather, suede, nubuck, and elephant designs. The corresponding dark driftwood tones provide the base color of this version. The background is complemented with sail, hemp, and velvet brown elements.

Expand Tweet

The Air Jordan 3 conception was the first product of Tinker Hatfield's cooperation with the Nike brand. According to the website, the design is highlighted as follows:

“With MJ's second slam dunk contest win this time wearing AJ Ill White Cements, came an inspiring and memorable image of flight. And with it, another icon is born- the Jumpman. Here, and with the help of his MVP nomination and a certain Mars Blackmon, Michael Jordan and his sleek footwear are shuttled to fame.”

It continues:

“What is now one of the sneaker world's most notable silhouettes was brought to life with an architect's keen eye. Tinker Hatfield, the auspicious name behind much of the Air Jordan franchise, was the visionary behind this classic. At the request of MJ, Hatfield developed the now iconic elephant print.”

Sneaker enthusiasts are urged to keep a close eye out for the forthcoming Air Jordan 3 TEX "Dark Driftwood" shoes, which are anticipated to be launched sometime in the fall of the following year.

Supporters can sign up for the SNKRS app and register on the official Nike website to be notified when the sneakers are available for purchase.

In addition to the stated "Dark Driftwood" variation, Swoosh's Jordan business will also launch other colorways of the third trademark shoe of Michael Jordan in 2024. Colorways, including "Bicoastal," "Cosmic Clay," and "Midnight Navy (2024)," are just to name a few.