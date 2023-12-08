Air Jordan 4 Retro White Thunder shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 4 "White Thunder" is set to enter the product line next year, adding to the highly anticipated Jordan Brand launches of 2024. Sneaker insiders such as Sole Retriever recently revealed the early prototype of the "White Thunder" color version.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro “White Thunder” will be made available for purchase in August 2024, as per early reports. They will be offered through Nike, SNKRS, and a few other online stores.

These shoes will be produced in full-family sizing, including men, grade school, preschool, and toddler, with retail price tags set at $215, $160, $100, and $85, respectively.

Air Jordan 4 Retro "White Thunder" sneakers are complimented with bold black panels all over

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@justfreshkicks)

Ever since it was first introduced in 1999, the Air Jordan 4 Retro has seen several different iterations of redesign. Jordan Brand has been recycling renowned hues and creating Heritage Twist versions of previously released variations for quite some time now.

This is although the original designs of the AJ 4 are ageless. That being said, the "Military Black" and "Red Thunder" editions of the Air Jordan 4 Retro are two of the most recent examples.

The Air Jordan 4 "White Thunder" variation is the new Heritage Twist rendition from Jordan Brand for the Fall 2024 season. This particular version features a colorway that is a crisp white and black palette.

The sneaker offers a colorblocking mix that is a blend of the AJ 4 "Thunder" and the "Red Thunder." The top layer of the all-black style is made of nubuck, and white details are used to substitute for tour yellow or red, respectively.

Because of its uncluttered appearance, the Air Jordan 4 "White Thunder" is likely to become quite popular in 2024.

This beloved model from the Jordan Brand portfolio has been honored on Nike's website in the following ways:

“Proving his preeminent athletic prowess and distinctive style, Jordan closed the 1988/89 season with one of the game's most notable plays. With 6 seconds left in game 5 against Cleveland, MJ sinks 'the shot,' a dexterous, buzzer-beating move that continued to propel MJ along on his awe-inspiring journey.”

It continues as:

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe, appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

In addition to the comfort and durability that the Air Jordan brand is famous for, this sneaker boasts the fashionable "White Thunder" color palette that sneaker fans have come to anticipate from the lines.

It is recommended that readers who are interested in Jordans enrol on Nike's website or use the SNKRS app to receive timely updates regarding this sneaker. This will allow them to remain as informed as possible regarding the specific launch information.

Besides the "White Thunder" variant of the Air Jordan 4 design that was announced earlier, Jordan Brand is going to release additional hues of the aforementioned model in the next year. Along with the "Phantom" iteration that was created in collaboration with A Ma Maniere, the hues, which include "Military Blue" and "Oxidized Green," will be included in the range that Jordan Brand will release in 2024.