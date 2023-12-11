Air Jordan 4 “Paris” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand has a lot to offer in the coming year, one of which is the “Paris” variation of the Air Jordan 4 silhouette. This colorway will be decked out in gray.

Scheduled to be released in July 2024, the Air Jordan 4 Retro SE Paris will be available for purchase at Nike, SNKRS, and other select retailers both online and in-store. It’s equally important to remember that the official launch date is currently under wraps.

There is a selling price of $225 for men's sizes and $170 for sizes that are appropriate for elementary school students.

Air Jordan 4 Paris shoes will be offered for the 2024 Olympic season

Here's another look at the rumored sneakers (Image via Sole Retriever)

It has been decided that the magnificent French metropolis of Paris will host the 2024 Olympics. Many brands, including Nike and Jordan Brand, are set to release limited editions in celebration of the event.

The Paris Collection, from Jordan Brand, will be unveiled to the public in the autumn of 2024. Inspired by the city that is hosting the event, the Air Jordan Paris Collection includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Not only will this collection include an Air Jordan 6 Retro that is only available to women, but it will also include an Air Jordan 4 Retro SE.

It is the urban life of the City of Light that served as the inspiration for the Air Jordan 4 Retro SE Paris basketball shoe. Three different shades of gray are used in the design: smoke grey, iron grey, and cement grey. This greyscale footwear has a Fade to Black vibe, similar to the Kobe Collection, and it transitions from light to dark, coming from the top to the bottom.

The outer layer is constructed out of a variety of components, including leather, nubuck, and suede, and each section of the top is composed of a distinct material. There is a big debossed Jumpman logo on the tongue tag, and the plastic eyelets have a titanium dioxide treatment.

On Nike's website, the cherished model from this Jordan Brand inventory is remembered in this way:

“Proving his preeminent athletic prowess and distinctive style, Jordan closed the 1988/89 season with one of the game's most notable plays. With 6 seconds left in game 5 against Cleveland, MJ sinks 'the shot,' a dexterous, buzzer-beating move that continued to propel MJ along on his awe-inspiring journey.”

It continues as:

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe, appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

The subsequent fall season of next year is expected to see the release of an exciting new rendition of the Air Jordan 4 in "Paris" coloring. Jordan fans can sign up for fast updates on the colorway that has been announced by using the SNKRS app or by signing up on the Nike website.

In addition to the stated AJ4 shoe, the sneaker label will also add a themed Air Jordan 6 Craft "Paris" shoe to the Olympics-themed collection.