Air Jordan 6 Low Golf "Smoke" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Before wrapping up the ongoing 2023, Jordan Brand is going to offer more stylish sneakers and colorways of its beloved models, and the Air Jordan 6 Golf “Smoke” shoe is the most recent addition to its catalog.

The Air Jordan 6 Golf “Smoke” shoes are anticipated to enter the sneaker market on December 15, 2023. These sneakers will be offered with a retail price label of $230 per pair. They will be dropped via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, along with its linked retail merchants.

Air Jordan 6 Low Golf "Smoke" are accented with vibrant yellow hues all over

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Michael Jordan frequently indulges in both his passion for cigars and his passion for golf at the same time. Therefore, it should not come as a shock that his footwear label, Jordan Brand, has combined two of Michael Jordan's widely recognized off-court passions into a distinctive sneaker that is ideal for being worn on the golf course: the Air Jordan 6 Golf "Smoke."

The Air Jordan 6 Golf "Smoke" features a color combination that is evocative of the famed "Tour Yellow" Air Jordan 4, and it is designed with just as much eye for craftsmanship and vigor as the Air Jordan 4.

Its layout incorporates the timeless color scheme of Carmine, but it also incorporates an updated interpretation that reflects the legacy of the company as well as Jordan's personal style.

The shoe's most notable design element is its outerwear, which has a smoky pattern. It quickly draws interest and serves as an emblem of Michael Jordan's well-known fondness for smoking cigarettes.

In order to create an apparent disparity that contributes to the entire appearance of the footwear, this eye-catching feature is perfectly encompassed by dazzling white leather reinforcements as well as midsoles.

The midsole as well as the rear clip are adorned with vivid splashes of yellow, which bring energetic vibes to the design. Additionally, the athletic shoe has been fitted with a spike plate that is tinged with a smokey blue for superior grip underneath.

Take a closer look at the heels and toe tops (Image via Nike)

The official website of the Jordan brand showcases the sixth popular signature silhouette, which reads:

“During the 1990-91 season, in the face of a cool adversity from their long-standing Detroit rivals, the Bulls stayed strong to advance to The Finals for the first time ever. There, Jordan's mid-air elegance was put on full display. And it was while wearing a pair of Air Jordan Vis that Michael Jordan claimed his first championship title.”

It continues as:

“The design of the AJ VI silhouette was famously inspired by MJ's German sportscar. It's very essence conveyed speed and class, laden with touches like a neoprene sleeve, a translucent rubber sole and visible air. As if to validate these design decisions, the AJ VI could be found on the feet of several of pop culture's iconic figures during its debut year.”

In the coming days, one will be able to purchase the Air Jordan 6 Low Golf "Smoke" shoes, so make sure to mark your calendars for them. Signing up for instant updates on the Nike website is an option for readers who do not wish to miss out on this release. These updates will be provided as soon as the shoe arrives.