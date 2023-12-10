Air Jordan 6 Retro Craft Paris sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand is all set to welcome the new year with numerous sneaker designs lined up for release, one of which is rumored to be the Air Jordan 6 Craft Paris iteration. This colorway is entirely decked in a Pure Platinum/Glacier Blue-Metallic Gold color palette.

In August 2024, Nike, SNKRS, and a select group of merchants will be selling the Air Jordan 6 Retro Craft Paris, as per early reports from Sole Retriever. Note that the official word on this release is still awaited from Jordan Brand.

This release will take place both online and in-store. The retail price is set at $200 for women's, $90 for preschool, and $75 for toddler sizes, respectively.

Air Jordan 6 Retro Craft Paris shoes are decked in Pure Platinum and Glacier Blue hues

Here's another look at the mockup sneaker image (Image via Sole Retriever)

The French capital, Paris, will host the 2024 Summer Olympics. It is common practice for multiple brands across all categories to unveil their themed collections simultaneously.

The Paris collection, by Jordan Brand, is set to be released for purchase in the fall of 2024. This assortment will feature the Air Jordan 4 Retro SE shoe alongside another themed Air Jordan 6 colorway.

A combination consisting of pure platinum, glacier blue, and metallic gold represents the Air Jordan 6 Retro Craft Paris, which is a shoe that is exclusive to women. Anodized pearl toppings are designed to complement worn suede underlies, which have a design that is comparable to that of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Washed Suede" style.

The style of this AJ 6 is finished off with touches of glacier blue on the outsole, metallic gold embellishments, and a midsole that is a pure platinum color.

Expand Tweet

On the official website of Jordan Brand, details about the history of the sixth silhouette are presented as follows:

“During the 1990-91 season, in the face of a cool adversity from their long-standing Detroit rivals, the Bulls stayed strong to advance to The Finals for the first time ever. There, Jordan's mid-air elegance was put on full display. And it was while wearing a pair of Air Jordan VIs that Michael Jordan claimed his first championship title.”

It further reads:

“The design of the AJ VI silhouette was famously inspired by MJ's German sportscar. It's very essence conveyed speed and class, laden with touches like a neoprene sleeve, a translucent rubber sole and visible air. As if to validate these design decisions, the AJ VI could be found on the feet of several of pop culture's iconic figures during its debut year.”

Add the rumored Air Jordan 6 Craft Paris sneakers to your watchlist, as they will be accessible in the coming year. Jordanheads and other sneaker enthusiasts who are looking forward to buying them are urged to stay in touch with Nike’s website or install the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the arrival of these shoes.

Alongside the Air Jordan 6 Paris iteration, the Jordan Brand will also offer the Air Jordan 4 Paris variation in the coming year. This shoe will be decked in Smoke Grey. It will be offered in men’s and grade school sizes, with price tags of $225 and $170, respectively. They will be traded via Nike’s platforms, the SNKRS app, and other select merchants.