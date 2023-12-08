Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "University Blue Midnight Navy" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

In addition to a number of low-top and mid-top models, the Jordan shoe line, which is a sublabel of Nike, will be releasing yet another alluring colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High sneaker. One of the most recent additions is the colorway known as "University Blue Midnight Navy." These sneakers are complemented by contrasting sail hues all over.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG University Blue Midnight Navy colorway is anticipated to enter the sneaker market sometime during July 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever. Note that the official word on the stated colorway is still awaited from the Jordan brand.

These sneakers will be traded via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected sellers. They will be offered in full family sizing options, including women's, preschool, and toddler variations. While the women’s exclusive sizes will be priced at $180, the other two smaller sizes will be dropped for $85 and $70, respectively.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG University Blue Midnight Navy features

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@soleretriever)

The Air Jordan portfolio features a number of women's special hues, which the Jordan brand keeps putting out in order to show its appreciation for shoe lovers, primarily women. It was announced in October that the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Satin Bred" would be reintroduced as a women's exclusive, along with additional versions anticipated to be released in 2024.

The OG version of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High will feature more University Blue overlays with hints of Midnight Navy throughout. The subtle sail hue forms the toe tops, tongue flaps, and lateral sides of the sneaker.

The sail underlays are matched with the University Blue and Midnight Navy overlays. While the University Blue are the mudguards, eyelets, lace sets, and tongue tags, the Midnight Navy hue complements the heel counters.

The AJ 1 tooled midsole, which is located on top of a university blue solid rubber outer sole unit, provides additional sail elements for the shoe.

On the website of Swoosh, the following information is provided regarding the origins and historical context of the AJ1 shoe:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "University Blue Midnight Navy" sneakers that will be accessible in the coming year. Those certain to get their hands on these shoes are urged to stay tuned to Nike's web page or utilize the SNKRS app for timely updates on their arrival.

In addition to the "University Blue Midnight Navy" shoes, the brand will also offer many other colorways of Air Jordan 1 High shoes, including "Black White," "Green Glow," and "Summit White Obsidian," just to name a few. These shoes will be sold by Nike's sites, its SNKRS app, and their connected Jordan brand merchants.