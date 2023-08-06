Air Jordan 1 High "Summit White Obsidian" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Air Jordan 1 is one of the most recognizable and durable sneakers in history. The AJ1 has been a symbol of culture since its debut in 1985, transcending the world of basketball footwear. Set to release next year, the next Air Jordan 1, Retro High OG "Summit White Obsidian" will be dressed in Summit White/Obsidian-Summit White-Gum Medium Brown hues.

The Air Jordan 1 High "Summit White Obsidian" shoes are expected to enter the sneaker market sometime during the summer of 2024, as reported by Sole Retriever. However, it is important to note that the Jordan Brand is yet to make an official announcement about the release date.

The upcoming high-top sneakers will be available for $180 per pair. Sneakerheads and other curious shoppers can buy the pair via Nike's online as well as offline stores, the SNKRS app, and linked Jordan brand retail partners.

Air Jordan 1 High "Summit White Obsidian" shoes will feature a pristine white base

Here's a look at the AJ1 High shoes (Image via House of Heat)

The recently disclosed Air Jordans' 2024 summer release roster left fans excited. As per preliminary reports, this lineup offers various interesting iterations of popular sneaker models like Air Jordan 2, Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 11, and Air Jordan 1. These shoes will be offered in multiple sizes for Jordan fans of all ages.

One of the shoes set to release in the coming year is the Air Jordan 1 High "Summit White Obsidian" colorway. This updated version of the AJ1 High features "Summit White" as the main hue, which gives the pair a sleek and sophisticated background. The pair will also feature dark blue color accents, which take its look up a notch. The shoes also include gum soles, giving them a traditional, earthy feel.

This new AJ1 High variant is expected to stay true to its original shape. The early mock-up gives sneakerheads a glimpse of what they can expect from the finished product. However, the description of the shoe's color palette and material composition is still hazy and customers await official information about the same.

Nike's website highlights Michael Jordan's first signature silhouette, as it notes:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further adds:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Keep an eye out for the leaked AJ 1 High "Summit White Obsidian" colorway that will be launched in the coming year. Those interested in getting their hands on the pair can sign up on Swoosh's website or download the SNKRS app to get more information about the confirmed release date of the aforementioned shoe.