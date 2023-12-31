5 upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High releases from the Jordan Brand Retro Spring 2024 collection

The Air Jordan 1 sneakers have garnered immense admiration across the globe for their lasting legacy. With the joint effort of Nike and Michael Jordan, the Jordan label has attained an unprecedented height and established an uncontested presence in the sneaker community. Michael Jordan's lifetime deal with Nike in 1984 profoundly transformed the basketball and footwear worlds.

The historic AJ1 was designed by Peter Moore and released in 1985. Michael Jordan's debut NBA game coincided with the launch. As the Jordan brand approaches its 40th anniversary, rewarding sneakerheads with classic vintage colorways only makes sense.

The company concentrates on throwback colorways that are prized by sneakerheads, and the Air Jordan 1 High sneaker silhouette is perfect for Retro releases.

The Jordan brand has recently unveiled a lineup of Retro colorways set to release during the upcoming Spring season. Based on the provided list, five upcoming Air Jordan 1 Retro High releases are scheduled for Spring 2024.

Air Jordan 1 High "Yellow Ochre" and four other colorways included in Jordan Brand Retro Spring 2024 roster

1) Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black/White”

In 2024, the Jordan Brand plans to release the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG in the timeless "Black White" colorway. The sneaker fans had previously seen the release of the "Panda" colorway, which had a reversed arrangement of the same black and white tones.

The colorblocking of this sneaker is reminiscent of the early styles, such as the "Shadow," "Bred," and "Royal." The shoe's toe box, collar, heel counter, and swoosh come in white accents. A white midsole and a black rubber outsole unit make up the Jordan 1's bottom half of the sneaker.

Sources like Sneaker Bar Detroit have indicated that the release date of these kicks is February 24, 2024. The whole family-size run of these shoes will be available for purchase. Prices will range from $70 to $85 for the smaller sizes, while the two bigger versions are priced at $180 and $140.

2) Air Jordan 1 High OG W “Metallic Gold”

Beautifully combining the timeless design of the Air Jordan 1 with golden accents, the High OG "Metallic Gold" shoes are a sight to see. This retro release of the ladies-only sneaker comes with a color scheme of white, gum light brown, and metallic gold.

An all-leather top in white is complemented by metallic gold details on the tongue tag, insoles, lateral swooshes, and wings logo on the ankle of this AJ1 pair. The white midsole rests above a classic gum rubber outsole, completing the shoe's mostly white style.

The Jordan Brand by Nike plans to maintain the creation of limited editions for women as part of its strategy to grow its women's footwear range. The "Metallic Gold" AJ1 High OG will be released in the spring of 2024 as a part of this series. These shoes will likely cost $180 for a pair at retail.

3) Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft “Ivory”

The AJ1 High OG Craft "Ivory" marks a significant addition to the Jordan brand's lucrative "Craft" collection. The sneaker incorporates a color palette that includes Sea Glass, Pale Ivory, and Coconut Milk tones.

The upper of this model is crafted using a combination of raw canvas and premium suede materials. The majority of the sneaker's composition consists of sea glass, complemented by a touch of ivory for visual distinction. The basketball shoe is completed with a nylon tongue and a Nike Grind sole in an elegant ivory color.

Reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sites suggest that the "Ivory" version of the AJ1 High OG Craft model is expected to be released for sale on March 30, 2024. This sneaker will be retailed at $180.

4) Air Jordan 1 Retro High '85 “White/Metallic Burgundy”

Nearly four decades after its first release, the Air Jordan 1 High 85 "Metallic Burgundy" shoe will be making a return. A high-top design, a leather upper, a rubber cupsole, and a Nike Air unit in the heel for comfort characterized the sneaker. The sneaker stood out from the AJ1 High '85's more vivid and colorful iterations with its sleek and sophisticated design.

A white leather upper will complement the metallic burgundy elements on the Swoosh collar and Wings, creating a white and burgundy color pattern for the sneaker. The Burgundy Nike Air logo will be seen on the tongue of the sneaker, complementing the shoe's white midsole and burgundy rubber outsole.

Despite being somewhat different from the current AJ1 High, the shoe will have the high-top cut and design of the AJ1 High '85. In the spring of 2024, the Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Metallic Burgundy" will be available in select Jordan Brand shops, Nike.com, and the SNKRS app. A little more than the standard price of the AJ1 High, the expected retail price is $200 per pair.

5) Air Jordan 1 High OG “Yellow Ochre”

The AJ1 High "Yellow Ochre" sneakers have a summit white, yellow ochre, and black color pattern, putting a variation on the traditional "Black Toe" style. The sneakers sport a white leather top with black overlays on the toe box, eyelets, and Swoosh.

The heel and collar are made of yellow suede, and the tongue has the original "Nike Air" insignia. The sneakers come with yellow laces to add vividness to the silhouette.

The "Yellow Ochre" iteration of AJ1 High is a must-have for anybody who adores the Air Jordan 1 and respects its history and heritage. They are an homage to one of the best players of all time and his incredible achievements. The AJ 1 "Yellow Ochre" sneakers will be released in Spring 2024. Although the release dates have yet to be confirmed, these high-top shoes will be available at $180 per unit.

Sneakerheads will be able to get their hands on these five Retro Air Jordan 1 High hues in the spring of 2024. Check out Nike's website and download the SNKRS app to stay updated on upcoming arrivals.