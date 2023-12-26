7 best grey Nike Air Jordan releases of 2023

Grey Nike Air Jordan sneakers saw an assortment of releases in 2023. The color grey emerged as a trending color owing to its muted tone and offered a subtle yet versatile look. The year was also remarkable for footwear and Air Jordans, especially as the brand released multiple new iterations and colorways.

The trend of muted tones, including shades of grey, has gained significant traction in footwear fashion. This preference for subtler hues reflects a desire for understated yet stylish options that seamlessly complement various outfits and styles.

Some of the best grey Nike Air Jordan sneakers

1) Jordan Tatum 1 " Cool Grey"

Jayson Tatum, the agile Boston Celtic player, unveiled its first lineage with the brand at the beginning of 2023. The assortment of colorways including "Zoo", and "Pink Lemonade" created hype amongst sneakerheads, showcasing his love for kids.

The "Old School" colorway, with the grey touch, was released earlier, and later the brand unveiled another grey Nike Air Jordan sneaker in "Cool Grey" colorways. It has an easy opening for the kids while its durable structure liberates the toddlers to take steps easily. The sneaker pair is available for $75 at the Nike stores.

2) Air Jordan 1 Element " Bred" Sneaker

Another grey Nike Air Jordan sneaker is just a new launch in December, coming as the new colorways of the Jordan 1 Element "Bred". The amalgamation of dark cement grey and black makes the pair bold. The usage of Gore-Tex further adds durability, making the sneaker waterproof and windproof.

The reflective swoosh provides a unique appeal, available at Nike stores for $200.

3) Jordan Luka 2 "Caves"

Slovenia, the first country to be proclaimed as the Green Destination of the World, has been celebrated through this rendition of grey Nike Air Jordan sneakers. This colorway of Luka Doncic's lineage is dressed in the different accents of the grey color palate, bolstering the idea of fashion sustainability.

Its wedged outsole ensures a comfortable experience and is available at Nike retail stores for $130.

4) Jumpman MVP 678 " Shadow"

Jumpman MVP 678 " Shadow" ( Image via Nike)

The new MVP 678, an addition to the women aficionados' wardrobe, blends the features from Air Jordan 6,7 and 8. This dark grey Nike Air Jordan sneaker has the touches of vibrant red of the Chicago Bulls, reminiscing the first three-peat championship run of Michael Jordan.

For $165, this sneaker exudes boldness, representing the amalgamation of traditional lineage with modern innovation.

5) Air Jordan 1 Low OG " Atmosphere Grey"

The Ex-model of AJ 1 is an "unfinished masterpiece Air " that provides subtle appeal, with its frayed edges. Since its inception, the model has served as the source of grey Nike Air Jordan sneakers, offering colorways "Dark Smoke Grey" and "Sail".

The Sail colorway, an addition in 2023, has an Air Unit that ensures comfort. With a price tag of $140, this sneaker is available at Nike stores and the SNKRS app.

6) Jordan 4 Retro Craft "Frozen Moments"

Jordan 4 Retro Craft " Frozen Moments" ( Image via Nike)

Among sneakerheads, the Air Jordan 4 is a very special model, accentuating several debuts and celebratory victories of Micheal Jordan. The sneaker boasts premium leather, nubuck in grey, taking inspiration from Michael Jordan holding the trophy in 1991. This grey Nike Air Jordan is retailed for $225 at the store.

7) Air Jordan 2 "Cool Grey"

The latest addition to Nike's Air Jordan sneaker line is the AJ 2 Retro iteration, featuring a grey suede covering. This sneaker exudes a cool allure with its cool grey hue accented by ice-blue tones, creating a stylish appearance. The addition of the UNC translucent outsole complements the overall aesthetic. Priced at $175, this sneaker offers a fashionable and trendy option within the Air Jordan collection.

The grey Nike Air Jordan sneakers have showcased the subtlety and versatility of the color grey. Among these, the Jordan 4 "Frozen Moments" offers a sophisticated and understated appearance, while the Jumpman MVP exhibits a darker and bolder aesthetic.

These releases from the brand represent some of the finest avant-garde designs in footwear for this year, presenting a diverse range that caters to different tastes, preferences, and style statements.