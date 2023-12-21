Air Jordan 2 “Sail/Black” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

With the incorporation of the "Sail/Black" version of the Air Jordan 2, Jordan's footwear collection for the year 2024 will expand even further.

It is anticipated that the Nike Air Jordan 2 "Sail/Black" sneaker will be launched on January 10, 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. Those who are interested in these sneakers must remember that the official launch date is still awaited confirmation from Nike.

When these sneakers are made available to the general public, the retail price tag for each pair will be set at $175. Reportedly, these shoes will be offered on Nike’s online as well as physical sites, the SNKRS app, alongside a bunch of connected sellers.

Nike's Air Jordan 2 “Sail/Black” sneakers features white base on top

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

As part of Jordan Brand's Spring 2024 collection, fresh shoe designs for the Air Jordan 2, which was originally manufactured in Italy, will be unveiled. The Air Jordan 2 "Sail/Black" is one of the sneakers that is designed mainly for women.

The color scheme of this footwear, which features sail, white, and black, is reminiscent of the artistry from Italy. To give preference to breathability, the Sail leather top features perforations.

An extra dash of flair is added by black pebbled-leather mid-foot additions, which also contribute to a noticeable enhancement in the appearance. The silhouette is finished off with a white heel area, which is coupled with a rubber outer sole unit that is both white and black.

The heel tabs have an enigmatic tone. A hangtag that reads "Wings" is a perfect accessory for the combination.

The Air Jordan 2 is underestimated both in terms of basketball and fashion. The reason behind this is its unique style. The Air Jordan 2 design was conceptualized by two of the world's most renowned shoemakers, Peter Moore and Bruce Kilgore.

The foundations and evolution of the renowned Jordan 2 silhouette are highlighted on Nike's website, which includes the following:

“With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ Il laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty.”

It added:

“Made in Italy, with faux lizard skin, sleek lines and no swoosh, the shoe was an elegant design that added sophistication to MJ's soaring style.”

The AJ 2 "Sail/Black" serves as a perfect example of how Italian expertise and modern fashion can harmoniously coexist.

Look out for the upcoming Air Jordan 2 "Sail/Black" sneakers, which are expected to be made accessible through retail stores during the first few weeks of the year 2024. Keep an eye out for these sneakers.

People who are curious about buying these athletic shoes can easily receive notifications regarding their arrival by using the SNKRS app or by signing up on the Nike website. Both of these methods are simple ways to receive notifications.

Besides the "Sail/Black" colorway, Jordan Brand will also offer a "Python" variation of the AJ2 model. This iteration will also be part of the Jordan Brand Retro Spring 2024 collection, like the aforementioned colorway.