Air Jordan 2 "Python" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand’s sneaker assortment for 2024 will be further broadened with the addition of the newly surfaced Air Jordan 2 “Python” colorway. This colorway will be decked in a White/Fire Red-Black-Sail-Cement Grey scheme.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sneaker publications, the Nike Air Jordan 2 "Python" sneaker is anticipated to be released on January 20, 2024. Sneakerheads, however, should note that the sportswear label has not made any official announcements regarding the same.

The retail price tag for each pair of these sneakers will be set at $175 when they are released to the public. Along with a few other linked retail stores, the sneakers will be sold through the SNKRS app, as well as through Nike's physical and online shops, as per early reports.

Air Jordan 2 “Python” shoes are embellished with snakeskin patterns

Here's another in-hand look at the upcoming Air Jordan sneakers (Image via Instagram/@fineline1721)

The Air Jordan 2 "Python" is a contemporary reimagining of the famous design that was released in 1986. It is scheduled to make its debut in the early weeks of 2024. An elegant snakeskin texture is featured on this new edition, which is a tribute to the legacy of Nike's Air Python.

White, Fire Red, Black, Sail, and Cement Grey are the colors that make up this Air Jordan 2's color scheme, which is notable for its sleek appearance. Meanwhile, the Wings tongue branding, the interior liner, and the heel counter all include black details, which compliment the white leather top.

Particularly noteworthy is the fact that the "NIKE" marking on the heels is highlighted in Fire Red, which adds a splash of color that is recognizable to this distinctive retro design. The feeling of python snakeskin that is featured on the midfoot layer is the most notable aspect of this colorway, which elevates the whole appearance of the shoe.

A Sail midsole placed on top of a Cement Grey rubber outsole is the final element that brings the design to a polished and harmonious climax.

In terms of both basketball and style, the Air Jordan 2 often gets lost in the shuffle. Famous shoe designers Peter Moore and Bruce Kilgore came up with the idea for the Air Jordan 2 sneaker style, which, like the Air Jordan 1, is expensive and high-end because it was made in Italy.

On their website, Nike highlights the roots and development of the celebrated Jordan 2 silhouette:

“With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ Il laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty.”

Expand Tweet

It further continues,

“Made in Italy, with faux lizard skin, sleek lines and no swoosh, the shoe was an elegant design that added sophistication to MJ's soaring style.”

Keep an eye out for the forthcoming Air Jordan 2 "Python" sneakers, which are scheduled to be made available at retail establishments during the initial weeks of the year 2024.

Use of the SNKRS app or signing up on the Nike website is a simple way for individuals who are interested in purchasing these athletic shoes to receive notifications related to their arrival.