Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Blue Gaze Total Orange” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details

Following the teasers of the “Valentine’s Day” edition, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 shoe design is now dressed in a vibrant “Blue Gaze Total Orange” ensemble for the future release.

The new Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Blue Gaze Total Orange” colorway is anticipated to enter the sneaker market sometime around the spring season of 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sole Retriever and other sources. Note that the official release date is still under wraps.

Reportedly, these shoes will be available for purchase from Nike and other select stores, both online and in-store. They will be marked with a selling price tag of $200 per pair and will be available in sizes that are appropriate for women.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Blue Gaze Total Orange" shoes are complimented with black hues all over

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 has evolved from an athletic runner to an important icon in the fashion and sneaker categories. Its original purpose was to be a performance shoe.

The model has been seen in a variety of vivid and diverse hues ever since it was brought back, which is a reflection of Nike's ability to innovate and respond to changing fashion trends. It is anticipated that the Zoom Vomero 5 will be retired in 2024 to make room for the Air Pegasus 2K5 to make a comeback.

However, this will not occur until the Zoom Vomero 5 has graced the shelves with further exciting releases, such as a women's special variant in "Blue Gaze Total Orange."

A variation in colors along with an upgrade concerning materials and design elements are both featured in the forthcoming Nike Zoom Vomero 5 shoe.

The toe top, tongue flap, and collar are all constructed out of a robust black canvas, while the mudguard and heel counter are made out of synthetic leather. This shoe is a demonstration of a harmonic balance of materials.

With orange highlights gracing the lace linings, swoosh, and sockliner, the stunning blue stare and entire orange offer an energetic and vivid twist to the overall design.

On the TPU topping that is located on the midfoot, the blue-colored tones make an impression. Useful pull tabs have been added to the tongue and heel of this specific version, which is a distinguishing characteristic of this particular model. The black and blue nylon that these tabs are made of contributes to their heightened value as well as their visual appeal.

The footwear is anchored with a midsole that is supported with Cushlon and Zoom Air, which are white and black, respectively. The rubber outer sole unit is a stunning blend of black, orange, and blue, whereas the cushioning provides ease and assistance for the wearer.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh label provided the following description of the production and structure of the Zoom Vomero 5 shape:

“Carve a new lane for yourself in the Zoom Vomero 5—your go-to for complexity, depth and now, easy styling. The richly layered design includes textiles, synthetic suede and plastic accents that come together to make one of the coolest sneakers of the season.”

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Nike Zoom Vomero 5 colorway that will be accessible in the spring of the following year. Those curious to get their hands on these sneakers are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh's online platform or use the SNKRS app for regular alerts on their arrival.