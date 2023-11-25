Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "University Blue" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike plans to release the next-gen Nike Zoom Vomero 5 in "University Blue" in 2024. The design features a breathable mesh upper with leather overlays in a blue color scheme.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “University Blue” shoes are anticipated to enter the footwear scene sometime during the coming weeks of spring 2024, as per Sneaker Bar Detroit. Note that the official release date is currently under wraps.

These shoes will be marked with a selling price label of $160 for each pair. They will be sold via Nike’s online as well as offline sites, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected retail vendors.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "University Blue" sneakers are adorned with blue leather overlays

Here's another look at the upcoming Zoom Vomero 5 sneakers (Image via Nike)

With the next generation of the Zoom Vomero 5, Nike is taking a daring step, and it's centered around going all-in on a single hue. There isn't just a dash of blue here and there on the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "University Blue"; rather, the entire shoe is saturated in this lively and captivating shade from heel to toe.

This one-color creation demonstrates the strength of University Blue in a way that has never been seen before. The shoe's top, which is made of mesh, and its overlays, which are made of leather, are both saturated in this eye-catching color.

There is little room for additional hues to enter or detract from the flawless appeal of university blue because there is none.

Reflective 3M elements are strategically positioned all across the design, offering an element of style.

Take a closer look at the uppers of these sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Zoom Vomero 5 features a padded rubber sole and Nike's well-known Zoom Air technology. This cushioning technology integrated into the soles offers among the highest performance features in the market.

It fuses ease and elegance in a way that is unobtrusive, ensuring that each movement is as functional as it is aesthetically appealing.

The Swoosh label described the Zoom Vomero 5 silhouette's construction and design:

“Carve a new lane for yourself in the Zoom Vomero 5—your go-to for complexity, depth and now, easy styling. The richly layered design includes textiles, synthetic suede and plastic accents that come together to make one of the coolest sneakers of the season.”

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “University Blue” sneakers that will be accessible in the following year. Those certain to buy these all-blue sneakers are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh’s website or use the SNKRS app for timely updates on the arrival of these sneakers.

In related news, the Swoosh brand will also offer some other interesting iterations of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 sneakers next year.

Iterations like “Valentine’s Day,” “Neutral Olive,” “Light Orewood Brown,” and more are planned for release next year. These sneakers are also predicted to be sold via the online and offline sites of Nike and its linked sellers.