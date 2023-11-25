Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Neutral Olive" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 successfully piqued the interest of sneaker enthusiasts through its latest release of the "Lightbone/Medium Olive" colorway. As we enter 2024, Nike Sportswear unveils its highly anticipated new iteration. An upcoming sneaker colorway, known as "Neutral Olive," is poised to attract Sneakerheads in the upcoming year.

While there has been no official confirmation from Nike, it has been suggested by Sneaker Bar Detroit that the Zoom Vomero 5 "Neutral Olive" is expected to be released in spring 2024. The shoe, which comes in men's sizes and costs $160 USD per pair, will be available at Nike Sportswear retailers, both in-store and online.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Neutral Olive" sneakers are complemented with black accents all over

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Zoom Vomero 5 "Neutral Olive" showcases a meticulously crafted multi-paneled silhouette, incorporating a harmonious blend of premium materials such as supple suede, luxurious leather, durable TPU, and breathable mesh. This exquisite sneaker boasts a captivating fusion of Neutral Olive, Black, and Medium Olive hues, resulting in a truly fashionable aesthetic.

Constructed with a fusion of mesh and premium leather materials, this remarkable sneaker showcases a unique plastic lace cage and a reinforced heel counter. To enhance its nocturnal appeal, this shoe boasts the inclusion of 3M reflective detailing. The tongue of the shoe features a meticulously crafted mesh construction, embellished with a tastefully designed Vomero 5 branding tag.

The highly anticipated footwear displays striking black Swoosh logos adorning both the lateral and medial sides of the shoe. In addition, it is worth noting that the heel counter of the sneaker prominently showcases the iconic Swoosh branding in a sleek dark olive hue.

Take a look at the reflective accents (Image via Nike)

The insoles of these remarkable sneakers beautifully pay homage to the legendary Bowerman, a true icon in the sneaker industry. The footwear boasts white midsoles that are equipped with cutting-edge Zoom Air cushioning technology, ensuring an unparalleled level of comfort for the wearer.

The Vomero 5 has become a sensation in the sneaker industry, capturing the attention of both runners and hipsters. Its adaptability means it works with a broad variety of garments and styles, giving you an edge in the fashion world.

The Vomero 5 silhouette design is articulately described on the Swoosh website in the following words:

“Carve a new lane for yourself in the Zoom Vomero 5—your go-to for complexity, depth and now, easy styling. The richly layered design includes textiles, synthetic suede and plastic accents that come together to make one of the coolest sneakers of the season.”

In 2006, Nike debuted their Vomero range for the first time. Following the success of the previous iterations, the Sho company launched the fifth Vomero shoe in 2010.

The Zoom Vomero 5 series has become a footwear trend item, appealing to both aficionados and contemporary, forward-thinking folks. Its versatility enables it to complement a variety of apparel and patterns, bringing the sense of style to surprising heights.

Here's a detailed look at the uppers and heels of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The Vomero series had been noticeably absent from the footwear market until its recent resurgence last year. In a strategic move to cater to the fervor surrounding the dad shoe trend, which has been propelled by notable sneaker releases from esteemed brands like New Balance and others, the Swoosh label is now reintroducing the Vomero series.

Be on the lookout for the Zoom Vomero 5 "Neutral Olive" version. Sneaker fans may sign up for updates on the product's release date via the company's official website or the SNKRS app.