Nike Air Pegasus 89 "Red Stardust" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike is working constantly on all its major collections, one among them being the Nike Air Pegasus model. Following the debut of “Cargo Khaki” and “Sport Blue” iterations in the past months of this year, the shoe model will now embrace a stylish “Red Stardust” ensemble.

The Nike Air Pegasus 89 “Red Stardust” shoes are anticipated to make their debut sometime during the coming months of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit. However, sneaker enthusiasts should note that the exact drop date has not yet been disclosed by the Swoosh label.

These sneakers will be offered by the online as well as offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected retail shops. They will be offered at a price of $100 for each pair.

Nike Air Pegasus 89 “Red Stardust” shoes boast contrast white sole units

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

In 2022, Nike Sportswear caused a stir when it brought back the Air Pegasus 89, a much-loved and famous sneaker model. This classic footwear, the fifth iteration in the Pegasus collections, has recently had a renaissance, and various new versions of it have been made available to sneakerheads.

The Nike Air Pegasus 89 will continue to be produced well into the year 2024, and the impending "Red Stardust" hue is anticipated to help it make a strong impression in the sneaker world.

Furthermore, Red Stardust, Dark Pony, Phantom, and White are some of the colors that are included in the "Red Stardust" edition's dazzling yet elegant color scheme. The main body of the sneaker is constructed over a Red Stardust base, which is expertly fashioned from a blend of components consisting of nylon mesh and suede.

Take a closer look at the uppers of the sneaker (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh emblems, the insole, and the heel counter labeling all feature elements of Dark Pony, which lend an element of sophistication to the overall design. Meanwhile, the style is finished off with a comfortable and long-lasting waffle rubber outer sole unit in black, which is surrounded by a white midsole that is also white.

After the introduction of Nike Air technology, the Swoosh was able to create its Pegasus brand of shoes. Therefore, the footwear brand makes sure to acknowledge the legacy created by this tech and the contributions it has made at all times:

“The first of its kind, Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step. It’s been built to help reduce the weight of the shoe without sacrificing performance, supporting both the athlete and the lifespan of the shoe.”

Take a closer look at the heel counters (Image via Nike)

Be on the lookout for the new "Red Stardust" iteration of the Nike Air Pegasus 89 shoes, which will be made available in 2024. Those who are interested in purchasing these sneakers can obtain timely information on the debut date and pricing by registering on the Swoosh website or by using the SNKRS app, both of which are available for free download.

In addition to the abovementioned “Red Stardust” colorway, the Swoosh label presented another “Green” iteration of the Nike Air Pegasus 89 silhouette recently. These sneakers will be offered in the coming weeks of 2023, as per early reports. They will be offered at a retail price label of $105 and sold via online as well as offline outlets of Nike and a couple of its affiliated sellers.