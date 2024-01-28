SpongeBob Squarepants x Crocs Classic Clog "Patrick Star": Everything we know so far

Crocs has once again impressed fans with a collaboration that brings back fond memories for many. Nickelodeon's SpongeBob Squarepants will now be brought to life in the Crocs Classic Clog model. The Clog silhouette, as per fans, seldom fails to bring forth fresh and thrilling surprises, as evidenced by this week's exciting association with the Naruto franchise.

Now, the brand appears to be eagerly seeking inspiration from many animated series. The Colorado-based footwear label has a vibrant history of collaborating with a diverse range of brands, artists, and cartoons, providing distinctive and expressive footwear choices. The SpongeBob Squarepants partnership is another thrilling addition to the Crocs' lineup, following their recent partnerships.

Currently, however, there is no official announcement regarding a collaboration between the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise and Crocs for a "Patrick Star" themed Classic Clog. However, many reports suggest that the SpongeBob Squarepants x Crocs Classic Clog Patrick is set to launch in 2024, bringing joy to fans everywhere.

Clog fans will be able to get their hands on a pair through Crocs and select retailers, both online and in-store. Coming in unisex sizes, the price of this Crocs Classic Clog is yet to be revealed.

SpongeBob Squarepants x Crocs Classic Clog "Patrick Star" features the character's signature colors

A detailed look at the upcoming Crocs Classic Clogs (Image via YouTube/@SneakerUpdate)

Up until now, the sole colorway that has surfaced spotlights Patrick Star, SpongeBob's neighbor and closest companion. Patrick's clog boasts a vibrant pink foam design that perfectly matches the character's pink appearance. The sole unit is adorned with his signature green and purple pants, adding a touch of whimsy to the overall look.

The toe of the Crocs is embellished with a variety of Jibbitz that perfectly capture the essence of Patrick's world. From his home to a rock, and even Patrick himself sunbathing with a sunscreen next to him, these thematic accessories add a playful touch to the footwear. These delightful nuances breathe life into Patrick's character, making the clog an essential addition for fans of the series.

Not only does the mayo jar make a nod to the unforgettable "is mayonnaise an instrument?" quote taken from the Band Geeks episode, but the phrase is also cleverly showcased on the strap of Clogs.

Founded in 2002, Crocs quickly gained recognition for its disruptive waterproof footwear, known for its versatility and unparalleled comfort. Engineered from a unique material called Croslite, their clogs offered a fresh take on traditional footwear.

The clogs were incredibly lightweight, waterproof, and odor-resistant, providing a refreshing alternative to the norm. Since then, the brand has grown its product line while consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Crocs Classic Clog silhouette is gearing up for an eventful year in 2024, with several intriguing partnerships planned. Apart from the aforementioned cooperation, The Toy Story x Crocs Classic Clog Woody will hit the market this year.

Another childhood memory-invoking partnership, the Powerpuff Girls x Crocs Classic Clog, is also slated for release and will have Jibbitz charms of each Powerpuff Girl. These clogs are also studded with color-coordinated jewels, which symbolize each character's uniqueness and abilities.

Meanwhile, the Disney x Crocs Classic Clog Mandalorian will be available in 2024. The clog's design portrays Grogu peering over the edge of his confinement container, dominating the toe region.

The pricing and other release specifics for these collaboration Clogs remain unknown. However, these footwear designs are projected to reach stores in the coming months of 2024. Once released, these exciting Classic Clogs will be available online and in-store at Crocs and other select retailers.

