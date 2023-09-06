Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low "Buttercup" sneakers: Where to get, expected release date, price, and more details explored

The iconic Cartoon Network show, The Powerpuff Girls, is collaborating with sportswear giant Nike and its skateboarding sub-label to launch three new makeovers for the SB Dunk Low. Three variants of the model will be released, each for Bubbles, Buttercup, and Blossom.

The latest version to appear online is the Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low "Buttercup." The silhouette represents Buttercup, the character who represents the green color among the Powerpuff Girls.

An official release date hasn't been announced by the brand yet. However, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the sneakers will be released on December 14, 2023, via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and other select retailers at a retail price of $135.

More about the upcoming Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low "Buttercup" sneakers, which represent the "green" Powerpuff Girl

The upcoming Powerpuff Girls x SB Dunk Low "Buttercup" sneakers represent the "green" Powerpuff Girl (Image via @masterchefian / Instagram)

The Powerpuff Girls is a popular animated American television series that centers around three kindergarten girls who have superpowers. All three girls, Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup, come together to fight the criminals of Townsville.

Meanwhile, the SB Dunk model debuted in 2002 under the leadership of Sandy Bodecker. The official website of the Swoosh label describes the sneakers as follows:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

The Powerpuff Girls x SB Dunk Low collaboration was first announced by @dadeasskicks via Instagram in March 2023. @iamricosuav then gave a sneak peek of the model. Lastly, @masterchefian gave fans a first look at the sneakers.

The SB Dunk Low "Buttercup" comes clad in a "Mean Green / Black / Lotus Pink" color scheme. The silhouette has a striking green palette to represent the rebellious Buttercup.

Much of the upper has a green hue, which contrasts with the black trimming. The black hue is added to the plain cotton laces and profile swooshes. The sneakers also feature the character's large eyes, which are embroidered on the heel tabs.

Additionally, the model has colorful speech balloons, with villain Mojo Jojo on the sockliners.

Keep an eye out on the official Nike social media handles for news or announcements about this collaboration.