How did Crocs gain streetwear credibility? Everything about the brand’s viral fashion trends

Crocs have transformed from a fashion industry outcast to a red carpet favorite, marking a significant shift in the footwear landscape. This change in perception wasn't overnight. Initially, the footwear faced ridicule for its unconventional design.

However, in the past two decades, this clog-like shoe has won over millions with its unique charm and comfort. This journey from being mocked to being admired is a story of resilience and clever marketing.

Originally seen as an oddity, this footwear managed to turn its narrative around, leveraging the intense reactions it elicited. This rubber-holed clog, initially rejected by fashion gurus, has now become a giant in the footwear industry, enjoying a global presence and a listing on the NASDAQ.

The restock dates and prices for new Crocs releases are highly anticipated. As with every launch, fans eagerly await the latest designs and collaborations. The shoe brand's approach to footwear combines comfort, functionality, and an element of fun, making each release a unique event.

Their products are widely available online and in stores, with the latest collection expected to hit the shelves in 2024.

The Rise of Crocs and gaining streetwear credibility

Crocs gaining streetwear credibility: Brand’s viral fashion trends (Image via Pexels)

Since their debut in 2002, opinions on Crocs have been polarized. Some admire them for their comfort and functionality, while others have critiqued their aesthetic.

However, the pandemic shifted perspectives, with a greater focus on comfort. The brand capitalized on this and promoted its shoes as the perfect home and garden footwear.

Celebrity endorsements and collaborations helped the brand rise. Partnerships with icons including Post Malone, Justin Bieber, and Balenciaga brought the brand into the limelight.

These collaborations highlighted its unique style, attracting a younger, fashion-forward audience. With its polarizing nature, Crocs turned what was once a weakness into its biggest strength and made it perfect for those who valued individuality and creativity in fashion.

Individuality and Unconventional Design

Comfortable footwear for any occasion (Image via Pexels)

From Shrek-inspired clogs to the Classic Cowboy Boot, the brand has consistently provided designs for every interest and passion. Collaborations with a wide range of partners, from Hershey’s to Demon Slayer, ensure that their footwear offers something for everyone. This approach has helped the brand stay relevant and appealing to a diverse consumer base.

In a statement, Heidi Cooley, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Crocs, once remarked:

"Yes, we’re ugly; yes, we’re polarizing. But importantly, we’re one-of-a-kind. And what we recognized is that this is exactly what resonated with some of our fans: They too see themselves as one-of-a-kind."

Crocs' Evolution and Collaborations

The brand gaining streetwear credibility (Image via Pexels)

The brand's journey of gaining streetwear credibility has been marked by financial ups and downs, but 2018 was a turning point. Post-pandemic, the brand expanded its reach through celebrity collaborations.

Artists such as Diplo, Post Malone, and Justin Bieber customized footwear to reflect their styles, from psychedelic patterns to chunky soles and oversized Jibbitz. These collaborations, along with playful partnerships with brands such as KFC and McDonald's, confirmed its position as a fun and inclusive brand.

Fashion-forward collaborations, like with Balenciaga, introduced a new dimension to the footwear brand. The Balenciaga Platform Crocs, featuring a five-inch platform, was a stylish one. This partnership, along with others, like Christopher Kane, elevated this footwear in the fashion hierarchy and presented how the brand values comfort with high fashion.

Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog "Yoke" won streetwear credibility

Salehe Bembury's collaboration with this brand took its streetwear credibility to new heights. Bembury's Pollex Clog "Yoke", inspired by his thumbprint, showcased a fresh design approach with innovation and utility.

This partnership resonated with the streetwear community, changing perceptions about the value of these footwear in fashion. Also, they have successfully transitioned from being viewed as a fashion misstep to a trendsetting brand.

Whether for their classic clogs or the latest collaborations, Crocs remains a household name, pushing the boundaries of footwear fashion.