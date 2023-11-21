RTFKT x Nike Dunk Genesis: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The RTFKT x Nike Dunk Genesis merges the worlds of digital art and physical footwear, heralding a new era in sneaker culture. In April 2022, Nike and RTFKT first introduced the Dunk Genesis as an NFT (Non-Fungible Token), and now they're taking an unprecedented step by allowing NFT owners to acquire physical pairs of these unique sneakers.

RTFKT, a digital fashion pioneer acquired by Nike in late 2021, scheduled a "forging event" from October 18 to October 30, 2023. During this event, NFT holders can secure up to five sneakers across three distinct color schemes. What's more, the NFTs will not be destroyed upon redemption, allowing owners to retain their digital assets.

Prospective buyers can still obtain these coveted sneakers by acquiring NFTs from the OpenSea marketplace or purchasing and opening an RTFKT MNLTH to access the Dunk Genesis NFT.

The physical sneakers have been released on November 20, 2023, priced at $222 plus Ethereum's "gas fees."

RTFKT x Nike Dunk Genesis (Image via SBD) priced at $222

RTFKT x Nike Dunk Genesis (Image via SBD)

This partnership has produced distinct variants of the Dunk Genesis, each with its own set of features and design elements that set them apart from traditional sneaker offerings.

Here's a look at these variants:

Dunk Genesis "OG"

The "OG" version maintains the timeless form and aesthetic that have been cherished by sneakerheads for many years by adhering faithfully to the original Nike Dunk Low silhouette.

While retaining the foundational design, this model incorporates modern enhancements that align with the technological ethos of RTFKT. This could include digital-inspired aesthetics and advanced material usage.

The specific colorway details of the "OG" variant haven't been fully disclosed, but it's expected to feature a palette that honors the traditional Dunk Low while infusing contemporary flair.

RTFKT x Nike Dunk Genesis variant (Image via SBD)

Dunk Genesis "Void"

The "Void" variant likely leans towards a more futuristic and avant-garde design, possibly featuring darker color schemes and more experimental material combinations.

This version may include unique elements such as LED lighting, interactive components, or even AR-enabled features, aligning with RTFKT's focus on digital and virtual fashion. The "Void" version is anticipated to retain a high degree of comfort and practicality, making it appropriate for daily use even with its sophisticated look.

RTFKT and Nike Dunk Genesis (Image via SBD)

Dunk Genesis "Clone X"

The "Clone X" variant might be the most daring of the three, possibly incorporating artistic elements from RTFKT's digital creations or NFT artworks. This model could showcase a mixture of traditional materials with high-tech or unconventional fabrics, creating a unique tactile experience.

Given RTFKT's background in digital fashion, the "Clone X" could include interactive or customizable aspects, such as changeable colorways or patterns through an app or digital interface.

RTFKT and Nike Dunk Genesis (Image via SBD)

All three variants of the RTFKT x Nike Dunk Genesis are expected to feature a chunky sole unit, enhancing the overall silhouette and providing a contemporary twist on the classic Dunk design.

As the release date approaches, the anticipation for these sneakers continues to grow, marking an exciting new chapter for Nike and RTFKT, as well as for sneaker enthusiasts and digital art collectors.

Prices vary, with the most affordable token listed at approximately $206 (0.125 ETH). Each pair of the RTFKT x Nike Dunk Genesis is priced at around $222 in Ethereum, not including additional gas fees.

Once the forging event concludes, these unique sneakers will no longer be available, making them a rare and valuable addition to any collection.