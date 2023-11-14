Patta x New Balance 991v2 Sneakers: Where to get, release date and more details explored

Patta x New Balance 991v2 Sneakers have emerged as a highly anticipated collaboration in the sneaker world. This partnership marries Patta's unique design sensibilities with New Balance's renowned comfort and quality. The collaboration is a new version of New Balance's popular 991 sneakers, which people have loved for more than 20 years.

Patta is a brand from Amsterdam, and they're famous for making exciting and unique clothes and shoes. They use bright colors and special materials in their designs. Patta and New Balance are teaming up for the finest collaboration for fashion enthusiasts.

Set to release on November 17, 2023, the Patta x New Balance 991v2 Sneakers are expected to make a significant impact. While the retail price is yet to be announced, these sneakers will be available at New Balance US and select retailers like HIP in London.

The Patta x New Balance 991v2 Sneakers set to be released on November 17, stand out with their striking design and comfort-focused construction.

The sneakers feature a rich plum-tone nubuck upper, combined with a grey mesh base layer. This unique color palette, accented with volt and purple, continues Patta's tradition of multi-color treatments, adding a vibrant and modern twist to the classic New Balance silhouette.

The design is further enhanced with fluorescent green laces and visible cushioning pockets within the sole unit, echoing the aesthetic of the previous New Balance 990v3 collaboration. The greyscale-tinted heel complements the overall design, providing a subtle contrast to the vivid hues.

This combination of bold colors and high-quality materials showcases the distinctive style Patta brings to the collaboration, making the Patta x New Balance 991v2 Sneakers a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts.

The Legacy of Patta and New Balance

Patta and New Balance, each with their unique histories, have significantly influenced the sneaker world. Patta, since its inception, has been known for its daring and eclectic designs, often collaborating with major brands to create unique footwear. Their approach to design is fresh and expressive.

The collaboration between Patta and New Balance for the Patta x New Balance 991v2 Sneakers is a melding of these two worlds – the bold, expressive design language of Patta and the quality and comfort New Balance is known for.

The Patta x New Balance 991v2 Sneakers add a new definition of collaboration in the sneaker industry. Merging Patta's unique style with New Balance's dedication to quality and coziness, the sneakers transcend mere functionality to become a fashion statement.

Their lively colors, technical design, and backing from two renowned brands position them as an essential enhancement to any sneaker collection.

Set for release on November 17, 2023, through New Balance US and select shops such as HIP in London, these sneakers are indispensable for dedicated sneaker lovers and casual fans, epitomizing an ideal fusion of fashion, comfort and superior workmanship.