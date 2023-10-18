Nike Dunk Low "Valentine's Day" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

In 2023, Nike persistently featured the Dunk sneaker model, and now, the brand is launching an early celebration for Valentine's Day, despite the holiday being months away.. The Swoosh label is preparing a brand-new makeover for the V-day upon their Dunk Low sneaker model.

Nike is popular for notoriously celebrating every holiday by releasing themed footwear collections, and one of the most celebrated holidays for the label is Valentine's Day, which falls annually on February 14th. The newest iteration of the Dunk Low, known as "Valentine's Day," comes clad in white and shades of pink, the perfect balance of neutral and vibrant.

While the label has not yet officially disclosed a release date for the "Valentine's Day" Dunk Low sneakers, reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit suggest that these shoes will become available on January 29, 2024, through Nike's official e-commerce website, the SNKRS app, and select retail outlets.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Valentine's Day" sneakers, which will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Valentine's Day" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has launched multiple themed sneakers for every holiday and now even though we still have two more months to go for 2024, the label has started to reveal its catalog for next year. The label has revealed a version of their iconic Dunk sneaker for Valentine's Day 2024 celebrations.

The Dunk sneaker model was released by the label's veteran Peter Moore in 1985 for the hardwood basketball courts. The silhouette has continued to be a popular choice amongst sneakerheads. It has become one of the most desired sneakers, as it continues to be clad in unique and aesthetic colorways. It has maintained its relevance for nearly four decades.

The official Swoosh label site introduces the sneaker model,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It further adds,

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The shoe features a color scheme described as "White / Team Red / Adobe / Dragon Red." The upper section is crafted from a combination of materials, including mesh, leather, and suede. The foundational color of the shoe is white, and this is prominently featured on the perforated toe boxes, midsections, ankle collars, and mesh tongues.

The white base contrasts with the pink shades upon the toe boxes, lacing system, ankle collars, and heel tabs. The Adobe Red hue is added upon the insoles, while dragon red is added to give Valentine's Day aesthetics. The red hue is added to the "Nike" branding on both tongue tags, heel tabs, insoles, and the profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides. The look finishes with the white midsoles and the pink rubber outsoles.

The Dunk Low "Valentine's Day" sneakers are rumored to be launched via Nike and select retailers on January 29, 2023, for $115.