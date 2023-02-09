Toy Story 5: Everything we know

As per a report from The Direct, Toy Story 5, the fifth installment in the franchise, was recently announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger to be under production during the House of Mouse's 2023 Q1 Financial Results conference call. However, an official release date is yet to be announced.

The Toy Story franchise has been a massive success ever since it was released on the silver-screen in 1995. Fans have since praised the story, characterization, and the creativity encompassing the entire franchise. Over time, characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear have become entrenched within pop-culture.

The last film, based on the Toy Story franchise, to be released was 2022's Lightyear, starring Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear.

"You don't get in over your skis": Producer Mark Nielsen shares key information on Toy Story 5

Toy Story 5 in active development

In an interview with Comicbook.com during the 2019 press tour for Toy Story 4, producer Mark Nielsen revealed some information on the potential for Toy Story 5. He said that the creative team behind the franchise treated all of the films as the first and last ones they were ever going to make:

"Every film we make, we treat it like it’s the first and the last film we’re ever going to make. So you force yourself to make it hold up. You don’t get in over your skis. Whether there’s another one? I don’t know. If there is, it’s tomorrow’s problem."

Nielsen's statements eased the minds of fans as Woody's voice actor, Tom Hanks, had previously revealed during his appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019 that Toy Story 4 would be the last film of the franchise:

"We were saying goodbye to Woody and Buzz…and it was emotional,"

Meanwhile, Tim Allen, the voice actor for Buzz Lightyear, said that he was ready to do Toy Story 5. He appeared on Entertainment Tonight in 2019 and said:

"Once you’ve gotten to four, you’re passed that trilogy [point], so I don’t see any reason why they wouldn’t do it, certainly. If you ask me, I’d say do five."

As it happened, Allen became excited following Bob Iger's recent official announcement of Toy Story 5. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

"See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!"

Tim Allen @ofctimallen See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!

What can be expected from the upcoming Toy Story movie?

As for the plot of the film, nothing is confirmed. Due to Toy Story 5 currently being in the development stage, leaks have also not surfaced. Thus, if one was to go by the ending of Toy Story 4, then there are two ways in which the plot of the fifth film can happen.

The conclusion of the fourth film saw Woody parting ways with Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the gang to become a "Lost Toy" and join his fellow lost toys, including his love interest Bo Peep, Duke Caboom, Giggle McDimples, Ducky, Bunny, and Bo's sheep. He joined them on their mission to travel with the carnival and help prize toys find new owners after saving them from the evil toy, Gabby Gabby.

Therefore, one way to continue the story in Toy Story 5 is Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the rest of the toys looking out for their owner Bonnie and dealing with Woody's absence as they go on a new adventure. The second option would be undoing the ending of the fourth film and reuniting Woody, Bo Peep, and other fellow toys with Buzz and his gang when they come across a new threat and go on a new adventure together.

The cast of Toy Story 4 may reprise their roles in the fifth installment

As for the cast of Toy Story 5, nothing has been announced. However, it is possible that the following actors could return to their roles in Toy Story 5, except for Don Rickles as Mr. Potato Head as the actor tragically passed away in 2017:

Tom Hanks as Woody

Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear

Annie Potts as Bo Beep

Tony Hale as Forky

Keegan Michael Key as Ducky

Jordan Peele as Bunny

Madeline McGraw as Bonnie

Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom

Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples

Joan Cusack as Jessie

Wallace Shawn as Rex

John Ratzenberger as Hamm

Blake Clark as Slinky Dog

Estelle Harris as Mrs. Potato Head

Jeff Pidgeon as Aliens

Bonny Hunt as Dollie

Kristen Schaal as Trixie

The Hollywood Handle @hollywoodhandle Disney surprised us today with 3 huge announcements:



• Toy Story 5

• Frozen III

• Zootopia 2



Which one are you most excited for? Disney surprised us today with 3 huge announcements:• Toy Story 5• Frozen III• Zootopia 2Which one are you most excited for? https://t.co/9j8CKTLWBQ

As of now, nothing concrete or substantial has been revealed about Toy Story 5. However, more details about the story will be dropped once the release date is announced.

