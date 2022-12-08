How to make Woody your Valley resident in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Toy Story update is now live in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and many players are enjoying the game's new features and character additions.

The new update is a walk down memory lane, as players can now add both Buzz Lightyear and the other Toy Story protagonist, Woody, as members of their Valley.

However, Woody is not easy to obtain in the game. He has one of the most complicated missions, which is why there are many players who are having a fair bit of trouble adding him to the Valley.

To unlock Woody in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must finish the My Favorite Deputy quest line, which requires you to complete a series of challenges. Today’s guide will go over how you can do it and add Woody as a member of your Valley.

Unlock the Toy Story realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley before attempting to add Woody to your Valley

You can only add Woody to your Valley once you have unlocked the Toy Story realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley and have gone through all of his objectives. Once the My Favorite Deputy quest line begins, you will be required to complete the challenges listed below.

1) Obtain Ice Pop Sticks

The first challenge is to obtain Ice Pop Sticks to build a corral for the farm. There are eight sticks that you can get by breaking all the paper piles that they are stuck to.

You can find the first two sticks by the nightstand and another near the play oven. Another two sticks can also be found on the white shelf containing flowers and right below the flower shelf. One stick will be near the closet, while another is located in the left corner of the play oven.

2) Obtain Pipe Cleaners

The next objective is to obtain Pipe Cleaners. You will find a cleaner at the entrance to Story Realm, and another by the end of the bed. There are also cleaners inside the closet that is near the bed, by the Easter Egg book that is located by the bed, and near the blue book that has clouds and musical notes.

3) Obtaining Yellow Daisies and Glue

The next challenge is to look for Yellow Daisies and Glue in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Yellow Daisies themselves are easy to spot, and you will be able to collect them from the Peaceful Meadow, where they grow in abundance.

You can get Glue from Buzz Lightyear. Once you have obtained it, you will need to give them to Woody.

4) Obtaining Origami Animals

The final challenge of his quest line is to obtain Origami Animals. Here is a list of all the items that you will need and where to find them:

Elephant Origami 1: Located near the entrance of the Toy Story Realm

Elephant Origami 2: Located by the ladder next to the play oven

Butterfly Origami: Located to the right of the Easter Egg near the farm

Turtle Origami: Located behind the closet door

Penguin Origami: Located to the left of the play oven

After you have obtained all the Origami Animals, you must head to Woody, who will thank you. This will automatically unlock him as a Valley resident. However, to be able to bring him over, you will need to construct his Carousel, which will cost around 10,000 Star Coins.

After doing this, Woody will become one of the permanent residents in Disney Dreamlight Valley, allowing you to interact with him at will.

