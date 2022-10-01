How to complete every Friendship quest for Ursula in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Ursula quickly inserts herself into the story of Disney Dreamlight Valley once players unlock the Dazzle Beach biome. Villains are not common in the game, so it is surprising to see her take up residence in the Village. That said, she is still up to her dastardly ways but doesn't do anything too treacherous or destructive.

Much like other Villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players can befriend Ursula. She has a Friendship level that can be raised and multiple Friendship quests that can be unlocked. Here's how to complete them.

Guide to completing Ursula's Friendship quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Lair Sweet Lair

Players meet Ursula in Disney Dreamlight Valley long before her first quest (Image via Gameloft)

Disney Dreamlight Valley introduces Ursula during one of Merlin's Friendship quests. After that has been completed, players can start working on her Friendship level and questline:

Speak to Ursula. She will ask for a home in the Village.

Place her house's construction kit near the shoreline of Dazzle Beach.

Pay 10,000 Star Coins to complete the construction, and talk to Ursula afterward.

She will request some Paper.

Either agree to get her Paper or speak to Merlin to warn him and the other Villagers that Ursula may be up to something.

Merlin will still suggest you give her Paper, so collect three Paper from the houses of other Villagers.

Take the Paper to Ursula, and she will request a magical ink and scroll set.

Collect six Dream Shards, two Purple Pigment, and one Empty Vial.

Create the ink and scroll set at a crafting station and give it to Ursula.

The Sea Witch will reward players with some rare fish after she has been given the ink and scroll set. That will conclude the quest.

Magic Moments

Magic Moments is a short quest but sees Ursula spark up a sort of alliance with another Disney Dreamlight Valley villain, Mother Gothel:

Talk to her Ursula to begin the quest.

She will mention wanting to bring more power to the Village.

Ursula will say to go and speak with Mother Gothel.

Meet with Mother Gothel. She will make a request of her own.

Cook Rice and any fish twice to create two Sushi.

Cook Lobster, Garlic, Butter, Wheat, and Lemon to create a Lobster Roll.

Take the three meals to Mother Gothel.

She will provide a very rare flower that came from the Pillar in the Glade of Trust.

Bring the flower to Ursula, which will bring the quest to an end.

The Ritual

The Ritual requires Disney Dreamlight Valley players to craft an Enchantment Potion (Image via Gameloft)

Ursula continues to push the limits of the Village's kindness in this Disney Dreamlight Valley quest:

Speak with her to start the quest.

She will ask for a Conch Shell in order to conduct a magical experiment.

Talk to Moana, and she will provide the Conch Shell.

Next, collect five Aquamarine, six Squid, and one Empty Vial.

Craft those items and the shell into an Enchantment Potion at any crafting station.

Bring it to Ursula and receive an Enchanted Flower in return.

Plant the Enchanted Flower outside of the Mystical Cave on Dazzle Beach.

Watch as a spell unfolds, then return to Ursula to complete the quest.

A Deal With Ursula

The final Friendship quest for Ursula in Disney Dreamlight Valley becomes available when her Friendship level is 10, helping free Prince Eric and bring him to the Village:

When Friendship level 10 is reached, talk to Ursula.

She will attempt to negotiate regarding Prince Eric's freedom.

Ursula will ask for an investigation of the Forgotten Lands ruins.

Go to the very back of the Forgotten Lands biome to find four pedestals.

Grab the Dark Crystal off one of them and take it to the Sea Witch.

She'll then require the three remaining crystals.

One can be located near the pond in Sunlit Plateau.

Another is under a root of the tree hut in the Glade of Trust.

The final is next to the mass of rocks that have piled up at the end of the river in Frosted Heights.

Take all the crystals to the Forgotten Lands and put them on the pedestals.

A special crystal will pop out and need to be taken to Ursula.

Ursula will agree to free Prince Eric, marking the quest's end.

When the quest is finished, Ursula will give players the Sea Witch's Gown and Poor Unfortunate Eric as rewards for maxing out her Friendship level in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

