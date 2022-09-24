How to complete all of Merlin's Friendship quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Merlin is the first character that players will interact with upon entering Disney Dreamlight Valley. The wizard acts as a guide throughout the game and helps them use their magic to get the Village in pristine shape. Though he has a much more important role than others, one can still befriend him.
He has his favorite gifts, can have daily conversations with Disney Dreamlight Valley players, and can be served at Chez Remy. As these actions raise his Friendship level, the Friendship quests will become available.
All of Merlin's Friendship quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Welcome to Dreamlight Valley
Merlin has a few more quests in his line than other Disney Dreamlight Valley characters. This may see his Friendship level rise quicker. Furthermore, a lot of them act as tutorials for the game:
- Head to the abandoned house, and Merlin will appear right at the start of the game
- He will ask for a magic word to help clear the Night Thorns
- Go inside the house and clear the Night Thorns there after talking to Merlin
- Interact with the blue orb to unlock the first Memory
- Speak with Merlin about the Memory and the next quest will automatically begin
The Royal Tools
- Leave the house to find the Royal Tools
- Search behind the broken barrels near the house and clear the Night Thorns to find the Watering Can
- Find the Shovel near the unopened Chez Remy restaurant sticking out of the ground
- The southeast corner of the map has the Pickaxe buried in a stone formation
- Break some stones blocking the stairs with the Pickaxe to reach the Peaceful Meadow
- Go to the small pond on the right to find the Fishing Rod on the ground
- The Fishing Rod is broken, so enter the nearby house to meet Goofy
- Give him the broken Fishing Rod and he will give up his old one and an Angler's Hat
- Return to Merlin, who will now be at the entrance to the castle, to go right into the following quest
The Dream Castle
The Dream Castle in Disney Dreamlight Valley is how players will find other characters to unlock. Merlin will provide some assistance, but the path to the castle needs to be cleared first:
- Follow Merlin to the Wishing Well where he will explain the concept of Dreamlight
- The quest requires 3 Dreamlight Duties to be completed
- These can be seen in the pause menu under the Dreamlight tab
- Complete them and then as many more as needed to obtain a total of 2,000 Dreamlight
- Go back to Merlin at the Wishing Well and follow him up to the Dream Castle entrance
- Interact with the mass of Night Thorns in the way and choose to use the 2,000 Dreamlight to remove them
- Enter the castle and select one of the opening realms to visit
Friendship is Everything
After playing through Disney Dreamlight Valley for a bit, Merlin will advise players that they can access other biomes. Friendship is the most important aspect of this quest:
- Speak to Merlin and follow him to the Friendship Pillar
- The Pillar can only be activated with an Orb of Virtue
- Gaining access to the Orb requires three Villagers with a Friendship level of 5
- Invite Villagers to hang out, serve them at the restaurant, talk to them daily, give them gifts, and complete their quests to raise their Friendship levels
- Return to Merlin when this has been done and interact with the Pillar
- The Night Thorns will vanish and the Orb can be picked up and placed in the Pillar
- Follow Merlin to the boarded up Well to unlock fast travel
- Head to one of the Night Thorn blockades to spend 1,000 Dreamlight to open Dazzle Beach
- One more chat with Merlin will end this Disney Dreamlight Valley quest
A New Enchantment
- Talk to Merlin and he will ask for Dream Shards
- Gather 10 Dream Shards from removing Night Thorns or digging up glowing spots on the ground
- Return to Merlin and then craft Dreamlight using the Dream Shards at a crafting station
- Talk to Merlin yet again
- Go collect 4 Dandelions, 4 White Daisies, 6 Apples, and 6 Bananas
- Bring them to the wizard then follow him to a group of mushrooms
- He will upgrade the Watering Can which can them be used to remove the mushrooms
- As always, talk to him one more time to finish the quest
With Great Power...
Once Dazzle Beach is unlocked in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Merlin wants players to explore a cursed cave nearby:
- Talk to Merlin and head to Dazzle Beach
- Follow the edge of the water to the left to find the cursed cave
- Enter the cave to find Ursula from the Little Mermaid
- Speak with her to hear about how she got trapped in the cave
- She provides a Crystal Key which needs to be placed on a pedestal in a grassy area near the ramp back up the Peaceful Meadow
- Enter the cave past the pedestal once it opens
- Head down the stone rampway to find a puzzle that requires Gems to be placed
- Place a Peridot in the glowing green statue, a Garnet in the glowing red statue, and an Aquamarine in the glowing blue statue
- Move to the next floor for another puzzle
- Gather seeds for Carrots, Wheat, and Tomatos, then plant them near the statues
- Water them and once they grow, move through the now opened doorway
- The third floor requires cooking with the crops grown
- Cook a meal with the Tomato, Wheat, and Carrot to make Veggie Pasta
- Eat it to open the next gateway and head on down
- Fish the Orb of Power out of the water and return to the Pillar outside of the cave
- Place it and go back to Ursula's cave to talk to her
- Find Merlin, speak with him, and the quest is done
A Lesson in Frustration
After raising Merlin's Friendship level even further in Disney Dreamlight Valley, engage in a conversation with him. He will subsequently express frustration at a new spell:
- The reason his spell isn't working is that he's hungry
- Cook a 2-Star Meal, deliver it to Merlin, watch him eat it, and this short quest is over
Crystal Mystery
Talk to Merlin and follow him to the Forest of Valor to begin Crystal Mystery in Disney Dreamlight Valley:
- Investigate a Black Crystal Merlin has found
- Grab the black shard near the Pillar and show it to Merlin
- Merlin requests for five more Night Shards to be found
- Collect them and give them to Merlin
- Head to a crafting station, and create a Purified Night Shard by using a Dream Shard and 5 Night Shards
- Bring it to Merlin, listen to his theories, and gift the Purified Night Shard to any Villager to finish
A Dark Experiment
This quest takes proceedings back to a previous one. Merlin will be able to permanently upgrade the Watering Can in Disney Dreamlight Valley:
- Speak to Merlin with a high enough Friendship level
- Collect 20 Mushrooms, 5 Emeralds, and 3 Purified Night Shards
- Return the items to Merlin, and he will upgrade the Watering Can
- Remove three clusters of mushrooms with the new Watering Can
- Talk to Merlin again to wrap things up
The Final Trial
At Friendship Level 10, Merlin's last quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available:
- Talk to Merlin, who will suggest upgrading the Watering Can once more
- Craft 5 Purified Night Shards by using 25 Night Shards and 5 Dreamlight
- Deliver them to WALL-E, and he will crush them into Night Shard Powder
- Speak to Merlin, who has more items to collect
- Collect 1 Falling Water by picking up a vial near the drop-off in the Glade of Trust
- Get 1 Ice Heat by planting an Ice Heart Seed provided by Merlin, watering it, then picking it after it grows
- Gather 25 Mushrooms in the Glade of Trust
- Create the Enchantment needed to upgrade the Watering Can with the items found at a crafting station
- Go back to Merlin, give him the Enchantment, and watch as the Watering Can is upgraded
- Use it on a large mushroom cluster to remove them
- Talk to Merlin one final time, who will gift his Marvelous Wizard Hat as a reward for completing his final Disney Dreamlight Valley quest
With that, Merlin's Friendship quests will come to a close. Players will relish the plethora of rewards and effects received after completing his tasks.