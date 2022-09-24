How to complete all of Merlin's Friendship quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Merlin is the first character that players will interact with upon entering Disney Dreamlight Valley. The wizard acts as a guide throughout the game and helps them use their magic to get the Village in pristine shape. Though he has a much more important role than others, one can still befriend him.

He has his favorite gifts, can have daily conversations with Disney Dreamlight Valley players, and can be served at Chez Remy. As these actions raise his Friendship level, the Friendship quests will become available.

All of Merlin's Friendship quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Welcome to Dreamlight Valley

Merlin will help players quite frequently in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

Merlin has a few more quests in his line than other Disney Dreamlight Valley characters. This may see his Friendship level rise quicker. Furthermore, a lot of them act as tutorials for the game:

Head to the abandoned house, and Merlin will appear right at the start of the game

He will ask for a magic word to help clear the Night Thorns

Go inside the house and clear the Night Thorns there after talking to Merlin

Interact with the blue orb to unlock the first Memory

Speak with Merlin about the Memory and the next quest will automatically begin

The Royal Tools

Leave the house to find the Royal Tools

Search behind the broken barrels near the house and clear the Night Thorns to find the Watering Can

Find the Shovel near the unopened Chez Remy restaurant sticking out of the ground

The southeast corner of the map has the Pickaxe buried in a stone formation

Break some stones blocking the stairs with the Pickaxe to reach the Peaceful Meadow

Go to the small pond on the right to find the Fishing Rod on the ground

The Fishing Rod is broken, so enter the nearby house to meet Goofy

Give him the broken Fishing Rod and he will give up his old one and an Angler's Hat

Return to Merlin, who will now be at the entrance to the castle, to go right into the following quest

The Dream Castle

Opening the Dream Castle will help unlock more characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

The Dream Castle in Disney Dreamlight Valley is how players will find other characters to unlock. Merlin will provide some assistance, but the path to the castle needs to be cleared first:

Follow Merlin to the Wishing Well where he will explain the concept of Dreamlight

The quest requires 3 Dreamlight Duties to be completed

These can be seen in the pause menu under the Dreamlight tab

Complete them and then as many more as needed to obtain a total of 2,000 Dreamlight

Go back to Merlin at the Wishing Well and follow him up to the Dream Castle entrance

Interact with the mass of Night Thorns in the way and choose to use the 2,000 Dreamlight to remove them

Enter the castle and select one of the opening realms to visit

Friendship is Everything

After playing through Disney Dreamlight Valley for a bit, Merlin will advise players that they can access other biomes. Friendship is the most important aspect of this quest:

Speak to Merlin and follow him to the Friendship Pillar

The Pillar can only be activated with an Orb of Virtue

Gaining access to the Orb requires three Villagers with a Friendship level of 5

Invite Villagers to hang out, serve them at the restaurant, talk to them daily, give them gifts, and complete their quests to raise their Friendship levels

Return to Merlin when this has been done and interact with the Pillar

The Night Thorns will vanish and the Orb can be picked up and placed in the Pillar

Follow Merlin to the boarded up Well to unlock fast travel

Head to one of the Night Thorn blockades to spend 1,000 Dreamlight to open Dazzle Beach

One more chat with Merlin will end this Disney Dreamlight Valley quest

A New Enchantment

Many Disney Dreamlight Valley quests require players to gather several items (Image via Gameloft)

Talk to Merlin and he will ask for Dream Shards

Gather 10 Dream Shards from removing Night Thorns or digging up glowing spots on the ground

Return to Merlin and then craft Dreamlight using the Dream Shards at a crafting station

Talk to Merlin yet again

Go collect 4 Dandelions, 4 White Daisies, 6 Apples, and 6 Bananas

Bring them to the wizard then follow him to a group of mushrooms

He will upgrade the Watering Can which can them be used to remove the mushrooms

As always, talk to him one more time to finish the quest

With Great Power...

Once Dazzle Beach is unlocked in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Merlin wants players to explore a cursed cave nearby:

Talk to Merlin and head to Dazzle Beach

Follow the edge of the water to the left to find the cursed cave

Enter the cave to find Ursula from the Little Mermaid

Speak with her to hear about how she got trapped in the cave

She provides a Crystal Key which needs to be placed on a pedestal in a grassy area near the ramp back up the Peaceful Meadow

Enter the cave past the pedestal once it opens

Head down the stone rampway to find a puzzle that requires Gems to be placed

Place a Peridot in the glowing green statue, a Garnet in the glowing red statue, and an Aquamarine in the glowing blue statue

Move to the next floor for another puzzle

Gather seeds for Carrots, Wheat, and Tomatos, then plant them near the statues

Water them and once they grow, move through the now opened doorway

The third floor requires cooking with the crops grown

Cook a meal with the Tomato, Wheat, and Carrot to make Veggie Pasta

Eat it to open the next gateway and head on down

Fish the Orb of Power out of the water and return to the Pillar outside of the cave

Place it and go back to Ursula's cave to talk to her

Find Merlin, speak with him, and the quest is done

A Lesson in Frustration

Cook a meal to help Merlin beat his hunger in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

After raising Merlin's Friendship level even further in Disney Dreamlight Valley, engage in a conversation with him. He will subsequently express frustration at a new spell:

The reason his spell isn't working is that he's hungry

Cook a 2-Star Meal, deliver it to Merlin, watch him eat it, and this short quest is over

Crystal Mystery

Talk to Merlin and follow him to the Forest of Valor to begin Crystal Mystery in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Investigate a Black Crystal Merlin has found

Grab the black shard near the Pillar and show it to Merlin

Merlin requests for five more Night Shards to be found

Collect them and give them to Merlin

Head to a crafting station, and create a Purified Night Shard by using a Dream Shard and 5 Night Shards

Bring it to Merlin, listen to his theories, and gift the Purified Night Shard to any Villager to finish

A Dark Experiment

This quest takes proceedings back to a previous one. Merlin will be able to permanently upgrade the Watering Can in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Speak to Merlin with a high enough Friendship level

Collect 20 Mushrooms, 5 Emeralds, and 3 Purified Night Shards

Return the items to Merlin, and he will upgrade the Watering Can

Remove three clusters of mushrooms with the new Watering Can

Talk to Merlin again to wrap things up

The Final Trial

Players will be very satisfied finishing Merlin's questline in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

At Friendship Level 10, Merlin's last quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available:

Talk to Merlin, who will suggest upgrading the Watering Can once more

Craft 5 Purified Night Shards by using 25 Night Shards and 5 Dreamlight

Deliver them to WALL-E, and he will crush them into Night Shard Powder

Speak to Merlin, who has more items to collect

Collect 1 Falling Water by picking up a vial near the drop-off in the Glade of Trust

Get 1 Ice Heat by planting an Ice Heart Seed provided by Merlin, watering it, then picking it after it grows

Gather 25 Mushrooms in the Glade of Trust

Create the Enchantment needed to upgrade the Watering Can with the items found at a crafting station

Go back to Merlin, give him the Enchantment, and watch as the Watering Can is upgraded

Use it on a large mushroom cluster to remove them

Talk to Merlin one final time, who will gift his Marvelous Wizard Hat as a reward for completing his final Disney Dreamlight Valley quest

With that, Merlin's Friendship quests will come to a close. Players will relish the plethora of rewards and effects received after completing his tasks.

