Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide: Secret Door - Mickey's Final Friendship Quest

Disney Dreamlight Valley is the newest life-simulation title taking the gaming world by storm. Like Animal Crossing before it, this social simulator allows players to create their very own world filled with their favorite fictional characters, where they can undertake quests and live in the vibrant world of Disney.

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will have many tasks to complete, and much like in real life, you’ll need to make new friends and progress this friendship with various Disney characters. Advancing through friendships requires you to gift items, spend time, and complete certain quests for NPCs.

One such NPC in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Mickey Mouse, whose questline is one of the first few things you might pick up at the start of the game. This guide will help you out in completing the final quest for Mickey, which involves a secret door puzzle. Read on to find out more.

Leveling up Mickey and the Secret Door in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Where to find the Secret Door

To reach friendship level 10 with Mickey, players will need to jump through a few hoops. His quests involve looking for a recipe from his chef friend Remy, the rat, cooking various meals, and inquiring about Minnie Mouse’s disappearance. Along the way, you’ll also have to spend some time with him, give him gifts, and engage in some meaningful conversations.

Once you hit friendship level 10, Mickey will give you his final quest, which involves locating a secret hidden door based on a photo memory. The location isn’t exactly a head-scratcher, especially if you’ve already had a good look around the Dream Castle.

The secret door inside the Dream Castle in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

The photo shows a mysterious door, partially hidden by some curtains. Head to the Dream Castle and check around the back of the right staircase, and you’ll notice a pair of curtains innocently hanging on a bare wall. Closely inspect the curtains, and you’ll magic them away to reveal a rather ostentatious door studded with a gem.

How to unlock the Secret Door

If you look closely, there are spaces to fit more gems into the door. After discovering the door, talking to Mickey will reveal that you require four more gems to complete the set and solve this riddle. You will require one of each of the following types:

Aquamarine

Garnet

Citrine

Tourmaline

Gems can be mined from the black crystalline nodes seen across various locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley using the Royal Pickaxe tool. Different gems can be found in different biomes, so you might have to run around a bit to collect all of them. To help you with your search, provided below is a table highlighting where you can find each type of the required gems.

Gem Biome Aquamarine Dazzle Beach and Forest of Valor Garnet Peaceful Meadow and Plaza Citrine Sunlit Plateau and Glade of Trust Tourmaline Frosted Heights and Sunlit Plateau

Once you’ve collected all the gems, head back to the door and place them in their respective sockets. They must be placed in the correct order, starting at the top and progressing further clockwise. Additionally, you can take a look at the photo memory to identify the correct order of gems. For further reference, the order is the same as the one used in the table above.

Placing all the gems correctly will open the door, and you’ll be able to head inside. Speak to Mickey here to finish the quest and receive the Enchanting Fountain as a reward. Furthermore, there are a few goodies to collect in this secret room, so make sure to pick up everything there before you head out.

And that’s how you can discover and unlock the Secret Door to complete Mickey Mouse's final quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Was this guide helpful? If so, why not leave a comment letting us know what else you’d like to see featured on the site? Keep up with us for more gaming guides, news, and all kinds of articles.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you enjoying Disney Dreamlight Valley? Yup Not really 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S