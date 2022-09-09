Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: Where to find all gems and how to get them

Gems are a resource that players can find throughout the realms of Disney Dreamlight Valley. They are a rare find and can be used in various crafting recipes.

Certain items require a specific gem, or multiple, to be crafted and placed in the player's house.

Players can locate gem deposits and harvest them with a pickaxe. The majority of them are found near cliffsides, scattered across large black rock formations.

Players can find 18 gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gem nodes are mostly located near cliffsides in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

There are nine base gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and each of them has a special shiny version. This means there are 18 gems that players can find. However, it will take a bit of traveling to find each type.

Gems can be found throughout the realms of the game, with some having multiple spawn locations.

Here is each gem and the areas in Disney Dreamlight Valley where they can be obtained:

Amethyst : Found in the Forgotten Lands and at Frosted Heights

: Found in the Forgotten Lands and at Frosted Heights Shiny Amethyst : Found in the Forgotten Lands and at Frosted Heights

: Found in the Forgotten Lands and at Frosted Heights Aquamarine : Found on Dazzle Beach and in the Forest of Valor

: Found on Dazzle Beach and in the Forest of Valor Shiny Aquamarine : Found on Dazzle Beach and in the Forest of Valor

: Found on Dazzle Beach and in the Forest of Valor Citrine : Found at the Sunlit Plateau and at the Glade of Trust

: Found at the Sunlit Plateau and at the Glade of Trust Shiny Citrine: Found at the Sunlit Plateau and at the Glade of Trust

Found at the Sunlit Plateau and at the Glade of Trust Diamond : Found in the Forgotten Lands

: Found in the Forgotten Lands Shiny Diamond : Found in the Forgotten Lands

: Found in the Forgotten Lands Emerald : Found in the Forest of Valor and at the Glade of Trust

: Found in the Forest of Valor and at the Glade of Trust Shiny Emerald : Found in the Forest of Valor and at the Glade of Trust

: Found in the Forest of Valor and at the Glade of Trust Garnet : Found in the Peaceful Meadow and in the Plaza

: Found in the Peaceful Meadow and in the Plaza Shiny Garnet : Found in the Peaceful Meadow and in the Plaza

: Found in the Peaceful Meadow and in the Plaza Peridot : Found on Dazzle Beach and in the Peaceful Meadow

: Found on Dazzle Beach and in the Peaceful Meadow Shiny Peridot : Found on Dazzle Beach and in the Peaceful Meadow

: Found on Dazzle Beach and in the Peaceful Meadow Topaz : Found in the Plaza

: Found in the Plaza Shiny Topaz : Found in the Plaza

: Found in the Plaza Tourmaline : Found at Frosted Heights and at the Sunlit Plateau

: Found at Frosted Heights and at the Sunlit Plateau Shiny Tourmaline: Found at Frosted Heights and at the Sunlit Plateau

The shiny versions are the same color as the original, but they give off a much greater sparkle. Players should look for the heavy amounts of shine coming from the color to determine which type of gem it is.

How to obtain gems

A player receives the pickaxe in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft)

After players find a gem node in Disney Dreamlight Valley, they can begin to harvest them. First, they'll need to have a pickaxe equipped. They can then smack away to break the rocks and collect the gems.

Here's how to do it:

The pickaxe can be retrieved without much of a challenge. Head to the left of the large staircase, just opposite the well in the center of the valley.

Grab the pickaxe from the stone and watch some of the dark fog dissipate.

Search the aforementioned areas for a specific gem and find the rock formation.

Take out the pickaxe by opening the tool wheel and selecting it.

Approach the node and press the interaction button on the console or system that Disney Dreamlight Valley is being played on.

Do this multiple times until the node completely breaks, and the gem falls to the ground for players to pick up.

Not all nodes drop multiple gems. Players should consider it a rarity for more than one gem to drop from a broken gem deposit.

How to use gems

Players can see which Disney Dreamlight Valley crafting recipes require gems (Image via Gameloft)

There are a couple of ways that players can put gems to use in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Check the various recipes in the crafting menu to see if a gem is needed to create an item.

Save them in a chest or trunk for later use if it is not needed right away.

Gems can be sold to Goofy at his stall in the Meadow with varying prices for each.

Gems are a great way to make some quick Star Coins, so players should not be afraid to sell any extras to Goofy. They should just remember that the items spawn on a timer.

Players may have to wait a while to obtain a certain gem again if they accidentally do away with it.

