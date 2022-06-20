How to sell property in GTA Online in 2022

GTA Online provides players many different ways to earn money in the game. Some of them are pretty obvious, such as heists and contact missions, while others hide in plain sight.

One of those "hidden" methods of earning money would be exchanging properties that players own. Even though it is not quite possible to outright sell properties in GTA Online, players can still exchange them to earn some profit.

This method of earning money is not used much by beginner players as it is not the most popular method of making cash in the game, but it is still a useful method if players are in urgent need of some quick cash.

This article will go into more information about earning money through exchanging properties.

Exchanging properties in GTA Online

Properties act as safe houses and businesses in GTA Online. Different types of properties can be purchased on Dynasty 8, Dynasty 8 Executive, Maze Bank Foreclosures, The Open Road, Arenawar, The Diamond Casino & Resort, and DockTease. Unfortunately, there is no way to sell the property back in GTA Online, so the only option for players is to exchange it for a cheaper one to earn some more cash.

The amount of money returned will be determined by how much less expensive the new building is and how much money is being given to the old one. However, players can purchase a higher-valued property and then trade it for one of their present properties to receive a portion of their money back.

How to exchange properties in GTA Online (Apartments)

Now that players understand that directly selling properties is not yet possible in GTA Online, the following are the steps to exchange properties that players own:

Go to the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website, which is where players complete various transactions for buying and selling properties in Grand Theft Auto: Online. Players can then select the cheapest property to purchase to maximize their profit. Then they must choose which property they want to sell The money will be credited to players' GTA: Online bank account once the exchange is validated.

It's worth noting that if players earn a profit, the funds will be sent immediately into their accounts. As a result, the ownership of that building has been transferred to another individual, and players no longer have access to that property since it now belongs to someone else.

Exchanging other types of properties in GTA Online (Businesses)

It operates a bit differently in Grand Theft Auto Online if players want to trade a business. Players will be forced into an exchange procedure if they desire to upgrade or downgrade because they can only own one of each of the major businesses, such as Nightclubs or Bunkers.

Players should also be aware that some exchanges may result in a loss of progress, while others will need to clear out the present property first. If there are any requirements, the game will notify you before the exchange is performed.

So, to exchange these types of properties in Grand Theft Auto Online, players should follow the steps below:

Use the Internet app on their phone to search the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. Enter the site and view all of the different commercial properties around the game's map, with tabs in the upper right allowing players to choose properties. Players may choose a new property of the same type from here, and the game will guide them through the process of adding additions and selecting an aesthetic.

If players are satisfied with their new property, they only need to deposit the funds, and the game will calculate an exchange and exchange them over. The payoff isn't huge, but it's better than nothing, much like with real estate exchanges.

