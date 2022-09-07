5 upcoming Xbox Game Pass entries you should try out in September 2022

In the first week of September, Microsoft has been busy announcing new titles that will arrive on the Xbox Game Pass very soon. Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s video game subscription service that offers thousands of high-quality games.

Every month, Microsoft updates the lengthy list of games available on Xbox Game Pass. In fact, the first week of September has already witnessed the release of many new titles, including Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder's Edition, Opus Magnum, and Train Sim World 3. Generally, Microsoft updates its monthly list of games available on Xbox Game Pass in two batches.

Although gamers will have to wait until mid-September for the second list of upcoming games on Xbox Game Pass, here are some of the other games being released in the meantime.

5 games that will be released this week on Xbox Game Pass

1) Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

Releases on: September 13

September 13 Developers: Oxide Games, Stardock

Oxide Games, Stardock Platforms available: Microsoft Windows

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation is the upcoming standalone expansion of the Ashes of the Singularity video game. The title is a real-time strategy game that boasts large-scale sophisticated battles where players get to command an entire army.

It features multiple conquerable worlds spread through different single-player campaigns. Players can choose between two playable factions, the Post Human Coalition and the Sentient AI Coalition, each having their own unique abilities, army units, and separate research trees.

Interestingly, the game also has a co-op mode for players to try out with friends. If the idea of futuristic combat with massive armies sounds interesting, then Ashes of Singularity: Escalation is the title for you this September on the Xbox Game Pass.

2) DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

Releases on: September 13

September 13 Developers: PHL Collective, Casual Brothers

PHL Collective, Casual Brothers Platforms available: Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia

DC League of Super-Pets is an animated superhero movie based on the DC comics that narrates the stories of Superman’s pet dog Krypto and Batman's shelter dog Ace. In the DC comic universe, the two dogs team up to rescue stray dogs from getting captured.

Initially dated to be released in July 2022, Microsoft, in its recent Xbox Game Pass list released in the first week of September, finally updated that the video game DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace would be available from September 13 onwards.

It’s a fun pet-rescue adventure where players will get to control the canine equivalent of Superman and Batman, Krypto and Ace. Players can choose to play as either the laser-powered super-dog Krypto or the Batarang-wielding Ace as they soar through the skies to protect the strays of Metropolis.

3) You Suck at Parking

Releases on: September 14

September 14 Developers: Happy Volcano

Happy Volcano Platforms available: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

You Suck at Parking is a highly accessible yet challenging racing game, where the ultimate goal is to drive, drift, and then park vehicles. Set in a colorful environment, it is quite possibly the only racing game where players have to stop their cars to win.

For a simple racing game, You Suck at Parking offers plenty of ride customization options, and it promises to be the world’s most extreme car parking experience.

4) Despot’s Game

Releases on: September 15

September 15 Developer: Konfa Games

Konfa Games Platforms available: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Linux, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

The upcoming Despot’s Game is a dystopian army builder that features rouge-battle tactics as players fight their way out with an army of tiny humans and guide them through procedurally-generated dungeons.

The game begins when a group of humans ends up in a post-apocalyptic labyrinth. With all past memories forgotten, players have to guide their army of tiny humans out of these dungeons. Every time someone plays a new game, the dungeons will be procedurally re-generated by the AI from scratch, making every playthrough unique and fresh.

5) Metal: Hellsinger

Releases on: September 15

September 15 Developers: The Outsiders

The Outsiders Platforms available: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X

Metal: Hellsinger is an upcoming indie game that offers a cross between a first-person shooter and a rhythm-based game. It’s a game that is jam-packed with powerful weapons, demonic creatures, and metal music.

The title is a unique rhythm-based FPS where the more intense the metal music that the player generates, the more destruction follows. The ultimate goal of Metal: Hellsinger is to defeat the invading demonic horde through a wide range of crunchy heavy metal beats and devastating weapons. The game features fantastic art, and the idea of slaying demons using heavy metal music sounds quite entertaining.

