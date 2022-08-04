How to find gems in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Saga

Released this August, Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Forgotten Saga DLC is a free content update with a roguelite twist. Players take on the role of Norse god Odin once more, entering the realm of Niflheim in an attempt to save Odin's son Baldr from the clutches of the goddess Hel.

In this roguelite game mode for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, progress is made in repetitive runs incrementally. Death isn't permanent, but players will lose progress on their current run.

To ensure they continue to make progress, players can utilize persistent upgrades that carry over. There are also currencies worth being aware of that can only be used per run, such as gems.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: What are gems in Forgotten Saga, and how are they earned?

Gems in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Saga's character UI (Image via Ubisoft)

Gems are a currency found in Niflheim in Forgotten Saga that can be used when interacting with Hidden Merchants. In this light, players can use gems to obtain assistance in the form of runes and weapons to help them progress through the dark realm and eventually through Hel's fortress.

Players will need all the help they can get in order to reach the end of their run, so they'll want to use their gems whenever possible, especially since gems can't be carried over between runs.

Fortunately for players, as long as they're progressing, they'll inevitably acquire gems through gameplay. This is due to gems being provided by elite enemies and bosses, who make up a large part of this particular Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC.

When elites and bosses are defeated, players can progress ahead of them and open a nearby box that will provide gems, among other helpful resources and items.

One of the best merchants to use gems on in Forgotten Saga is the King of Thieves, who can provide players with some of the rarest items in the game mode. This makes saving gems somewhat important and tactfully spending them even more so.

However, there's no point in holding on to one's gems until the end of their run, as this currency is meant to be spent. At some point, these gems should be used before they're lost.

Hopefully, with enough gems accrued, Assassin's Creed Valhalla players will be able to use the currency to further their journey into Niflheim and ultimately reach the final battle with Hel.

While it will take plenty of trial and error and some forward planning when it comes to upgrades, the free DLC can still be overcome. Hel is a powerful deity in her own right and will be very tough to defeat, but defeating her is the only way to save Baldr from the pits of Niflheim.

Taking on Hel is all about choice in Forgotten Saga, as Assassin's Creed Valhalla players choose the path before them as they progress. Certain pathways may leave Odin too weak to overcome the final encounter, leaving him back at the beginning, hopeful that the next run is the one where the All-Father emerges victorious.

