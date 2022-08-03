Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Forgotten Saga launched: Title update 1.6.0 patch notes, Sigrblot Festival and more

Amidst Ubisoft's promise to reveal the franchise's future, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is expected to end its massive two-year-long post-launch content support.

With the next phase of Year 2, which is likely to be its final chapter of the Viking tale, Valhalla will be receiving the free game mode, Forgotten Saga, along with a new title update and festival.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expanded on the millennia-spanning lore of Ubisoft’s flagship stealth action RPG franchise. Valhalla depicts the tale of Eivor of the Raven clan, who travels to England and forms alliances across Great Britain to find a new home for their people.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Year 2 Forgotten Saga launched

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, similar to the previous entries in the franchise, had a full year of content planned with two expansions. However, following its massive success and the lack of a new Assassin’s Creed title in 2021, Ubisoft opted to expand the game with a second year of post-launch content.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Year 2 introduces a major expansion, Dawn of Ragnarök, along with quality of life improvements such as the armory. According to rumors, a fourth expansion was planned, however, that has since morphed into a new game with the codename Rift.

Ubisoft recently unveiled the rest of the Year 2 content, which is more than likely to be its final. The content consists of a major Title update, the Forgotten Saga game mode and a new festival. The dates are as follows:

Title Update 1.6.0 - August 2

Forgotten Saga free game mode - August 2

Sigrbolt Festival - August 4 to August 25

With that being said, let’s take a look at the patch notes.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.6.0 Patch Notes - Forgotten Saga

Presenting an audacious yet riveting quest, here's what Ubisoft revealed regarding the Forgotten Saga:

"Plunge into the depths of Niflheim and face overwhelming odds in this exciting, rogue-lite inspired, free-game mode for Assassin's Creed® Valhalla. It will be accessible to all players once they have reached Asgard in the main game. This new mode provides a formidable challenge with a unique quest to defy fate."

It further elaborated:

"Once you've visited Asgard for the first time, a new building can be constructed in Ravensthorpe that will provide access to the Forgotten Saga mode. There are no power level requirements to access this content, and the equipment and perks you have unlocked throughout England do not transfer over."

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.6.0 Patch Notes - Sigrblot

With Sigrblot returning to Ravensthorpe for a short while, players can dive into the festival to accrue precious rewards. With that being said, the festival will take place from August 4-25. Here's what the patch notes stated:

"Sigrblot returns to Ravensthorpe for a limited time. From August 4-25, participate in the festival to get exclusive festival rewards. To access the Sigrblot festival, players much reach England and complete one of the first two narrative arcs (Grantebridgescire OR Ledecestrescire) and be at least at Settlement Level 2."

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Expansion 3: Dawn of Ragnarök

The movable light beam in Alethorpis that was stuck, which made it impossible to solve the puzzle for the Book of the Knowledge.

Unable to move the stone block resulting in players not able to obtain the Dwarven Blacksmith Cloak in Svaldal.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Wedding Horns quest was unable to be completed as Rued spawns in dead.

Reda only offered one daily contract instead of two for Opal.

Anderitum Hideout Raven Challenge: Addressed the persisting issue that was preventing the looting of the key from Destroyer, if the player acquired it without unlocking the door.

When using Dual Spears during a light combo finisher attack doesn't work as intended.

When using the Algurnir Dane Axe, perks from other Bows and Gear does not get activated.

The twilight pack shows up as purchasable, even when it is owned on Xbox and PC platforms.

The discounts for owning gear from a pack in the animus store is inconsistent.

The VFX from the Blood Elf Eye-Wrap gear can be seen during certain cutscenes breaking the immersion.

Selecting "Sell all trinkets" at a store will sell all of the trade goods as well.

UI/HUD

Button prompts in the pop-up messages in the store does not align accordingly with the pop-up box.

Incorrect thumbnail for Edward Kenway's outfit in the Inventory screen.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia and Windows PC via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store.

