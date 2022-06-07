How to get the Dazzle Dagger pickaxe for free in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Players rejoice as the supply of free items in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 continues. Following the Vibrant Vibin emote and the Battle Bloom victory umbrella, Epic Games is now offering the Dazzle Dagger pickaxe for free. The offer is available to almost every player, regardless of the platform they play the game on.

As part of a promotion with Xbox Cloud Gaming, players can get the Dazzle Dagger pickaxe completely free of charge. Users simply need to log in and launch the game using the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, which is available for free. Players do not need a subscription for the same, which makes the pickaxe entirely free.

Ranging from PCs to low-end mobile phones, Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming can run on any device. Therefore, players can redeem the Dazzle Daggers pickaxe even on a mobile phone. They don't need a console or PC to redeem the free pickaxe. In fact, even iOS and other Apple users can use the Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

Step-by-step guide to getting the free Dazzle Daggers pickaxe in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Dazzle Daggers pickaxe was originally leaked during Chapter 3 Season 1. Players thought it would arrive in the item shop or be a part of a future Battle Pass. However, two seasons later, the Dazzle Daggers pickaxe has turned out to be a promotional item for the Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

Players can redeem the Dazzle Daggers pickaxe for free in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 through the following steps:

Head over to xbox.com/play using a browser on iOS or Android devices. Sign in with your Epic Games account and launch the game. Enter Chapter 3 Season 3, and head to the lobby. You will automatically get the free Dazzle Daggers pickaxe.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Play on



Read all about it here: Want to check out the new #FortniteVibin season on the go?Play on @Xbox Cloud Gaming and unlock the Dazzle Daggers Pickaxe for freeRead all about it here: fn.gg/DazzleDaggers Want to check out the new #FortniteVibin season on the go?Play on @Xbox Cloud Gaming and unlock the Dazzle Daggers Pickaxe for freeRead all about it here: fn.gg/DazzleDaggers

The promotion started on June 5, with the launch of Chapter 3 Season 3. Players have until June 20, 2022, 11:59 PM ET to redeem the free Dazzle Daggers pickaxe in Fortnite.

How to access Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 using Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Xbox Cloud Gaming is the perfect service for players who do not own a PC or a console. Basically, every player who wants to play Epic Games' battle royale on an Apple device or an Android phone can do so using this service. Moreover, in order to play the game, a Game Pass subscription is not needed.

Players only need a high-speed internet connection to use Xbox Cloud Gaming. Ever since Apple banned the battle royale game from its platforms, cloud gaming has become the only option for players to access it. If players do not want to use other cloud gaming services such as GeForce Now, they can use Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Xbox @Xbox



Drop into This season is about one thing: Vibin’Drop into @FortniteGame and spread the good vibes: xbx.lv/3Q4hRnR This season is about one thing: Vibin’Drop into @FortniteGame and spread the good vibes: xbx.lv/3Q4hRnR https://t.co/9kNbOgiOPp

Unfortunately, Xbox Cloud Gaming is still in its beta stage and is not available in every region. Players can visit the official website to see if the service is available in their country. This would also limit the number of players who can redeem the free Dazzle Daggers pickaxe in Chapter 3 Season 3.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far