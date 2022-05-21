Fortnite Volcanic Ash-Sassin skin: How to redeem it on consoles for free

Epic Games recently added the Volcanic Ash-Sassin skin pack in Fortnite as a free reward for PC users. Players can redeem the pack from the Epic Games Store if they are on a PC and get the Tectonic Komplex outfit, Fiery Jam Back Bling, and Sulfuric Street Sign pickaxe.

Console users are worried that they might miss out on the free skin pack. The offer is not available on the Epic Games Store on Xbox and PlayStation. Fortunately, there is a workaround involving GeForce Now, which allows console players to get this reward.

In just a few simple steps, console players can also redeem the free Volcanic Ash-Sassin skin pack in Fortnite. They need a mobile phone and the GeForce Now app, which is available on the Play Store and App Store for free.

Step-by-step guide for redeeming Fortnite Volcanic Ash-Sassin skin on consoles

Many console players were upset about the new free Epic Games store skin pack for PC players. PlayStation and Xbox players would not want to miss out on a cool free cosmetic set.

Thankfully, popular YouTuber Tabor Hill recently made a video on how console players can also get the free Volcanic Ash-Sassin skin.

Using a mobile phone and the GeForce Now app, players can follow these steps to unlock the free Epic Games Store skin pack on consoles:

Download the GeForce Now App on your phone. Sign Up/Log In using an Nvidia account. Subscribe for the free GeForce Now service. Launch Fortnite using the cloud streaming service on your phone. Link Epic Games account used on your console. Open the Battle Royale game and head to the store. Purchase the Volcanic Ash-Sassin skin from the store.

Unfortunately, getting free cosmetics is not that easy. Completing these steps will not instantly grant players the Tectonic Komplex outfit, Fiery Jam Back Bling, and Sulfuric Street Sign pickaxe.

Unlock free Volcanic Ash-Sassin skins in Fortnite by completing quests

Purchasing the skin pack will unlock three special quests for players. They will have to complete all of these quests to unlock the cosmetics. Completing three quests will also unlock the free Tectonic Komplex Outfit.

Here are the three Volcanic Ash-Sassin quests:

Ignite 100 structures (Fiery Jam back bling) Survive 50 storm phases (Fiery Flow weapon wrap) Deal 2,100 damage to opponents (Sulfuric Street Shine pickaxe) Complete three Ash-Sassin challenges (Tectonic Komplex outfit)

Console players will also get these quests after unlocking the skin pack using the GeForce Now app. Although the offer ends in a few weeks, players will have unlimited time to complete these quests once they redeem the skin pack from the store.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar