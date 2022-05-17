Everything new in the Fortnite Update v20.40: Ali-A Skin, Volcanic Ash-sassin, and Prisoner Jonesy

The downtime for Fortnite update v20.40 is over, and a variety of new cosmetics have arrived in the game. While some of these are already in the Item Shop, the rest have been decrypted from the game files and will be available soon.

The highlight of the update is definitely going to be the Ali-A Icon Series skin. The YouTuber has been a prominent figure ever since the battle royale game came out and is certainly one of the few who deserve an Icon Series skin.

Apart from the Fortnite Ali-A skin, a new Epic Games Store bundle is also now in the game. Jonesy gets yet another re-skin as The Paradigm also puts on her suit for The Resistance. Finally, the latest Crew Pack Southpaw skin also has an updated variant for all the players who have the subscription.

All the new skins in Fortnite update v20.40

The previous update brought some of the most interesting skins in Chapter 3 Season 2, including Omega Knight and Guardian Amara. Naturally, players had high expectations from update v20.40, and thankfully, Epic Games ended up delivering.

While popular Fortnite YouTuber Ali-A has always been a divisive figure in the community, he has convinced a lot of new players to start playing the game. Moreover, he has always created interesting videos and funny content to humor his fans.

The Ali-A Icon Series skin arriving in Fortnite update v20.40 looks identical to him. It comes with a Battlesuit variant, the Ali-Tech Staff, Ali-Tech Plasmawings, Ali-Tech Backplate, Blue A wrap, and Lil Diplodoculus emote. The skin will be available in four different color variants.

Prisoner Jonesy, Paradigm, and Volcanic Ash-sassin also arrive in Fortnite update v20.40

Other skins arriving in the latest update include yet another Jonesy re-skin and a new Paradigm variant. Prisoner Jonesy, as seen in the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event, is finally available as a skin in the game. He is wearing his prison uniform and looks like he just escaped.

Since The Paradigm joined The Resistance, she will also need a suit to fight the war. Thankfully, Epic Games didn't take a lot of time to release the all-new Battlesuit variant of the Paradigm skin.

Update v20.40 also brings the latest Epic Games Store exclusive bundle with it. The Volcanic Ash-sassin bundle includes the Tectonic Komplex outfit, Fiery Jam Back Bling, and Sulfuric Street Sign pickaxe. Players will need to complete a series of quests to unlock these cosmetics.

The Southpaw Crew Pack skin now also has a Crystaline variant which is a shiny white variant of the original orange skin.

A Blizzard Bomber variant and the new Save The World starter pack skin have also been found in the game files. Update v20.40 seems to be loaded with interesting cosmetics that players would love to buy.

