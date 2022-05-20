How to redeem the Fortnite Volcanic Ash-Sassin pack for free

Fortnite recently announced the Volcanic Ash-Sassin pack, a free pack that has several cosmetics and challenges in it.

Fortnite players generally like getting free cosmetics. Even if it's a silly emoticon that will likely go into their locker and never be seen again, earning free rewards is a fun experience. Fortunately, Epic Games is pretty generous and likes to give away free things quite often.

Nearly every new skin comes with its own tournament that rewards certain players with the skin for free. The tournaments even give rewards for participating and sometimes just for watching. Other times, Epic Games gives players free challenges to complete with free cosmetics as a reward.

This article will go over how players can redeem the Volcan Ash-Sassin skin right away.

A guide for redeeming the free Fortnite Volcanic Ash-Sassin pack

Unfortunately, this pack is not available for everybody. In fact, a large portion of the player base will be unable to redeem the Fortnite Volcanic Ash-Sassin pack. It's only available on PC, which disqualifies Nintendo Switch, Xbox, mobile and PlayStation users.

It's unclear if those consoles will see similar packs available to them in the future, but for now its only available to the PC player base. Other gamers can get on their computers and try to run Fortnite just to redeem the pack, but weak PCs may struggle with that.

The way to unlock it is simple: just visit the Item Shop.

All gamers have to do is open the Epic Games Launcher, load Fortnite, and visit the Item Shop. The Fortnite Volcanic Ash-Sassin pack should be in the top row.

Tectonic Komplex (Image via Epic Games)

The pack includes:

Tectonic Komplex outfit

Fiery Jam back bling

Sulfuric Street Shine pickaxe

Fiery Flow weapon wrap

Volcanic Ash-Sassin quests

Players can redeem the pack by pressing purchase like they would for any other items. The only difference is the price tag, which is zero V-Bucks. The pack will be available from today until June 16.

Each cosmetic is locked behind challenges, so gamers will not have immediate access to them. Here are the challenges:

Ignite 100 structures (Fiery Jam back bling)

Survive 50 storm phases (Fiery Flow weapon wrap)

Deal 2,100 damage to opponents (Sulfuric Street Shine pickaxe)

Complete three Ash-Sassin challenges (Tectonic Komplex outfit)

The Fortnite Volcanic Ash-Sassin quests are live and can be completed anytime from now until mid-June. If that date goes by and players haven't completed the challenges, the skin pack will probably go away for good.

