5 new video games to look forward to in September 2022

So far, in 2022, most video game releases have been average, with a few gems like Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and Stray. We are well into the final stretch of the year now, with four more months to go before we’re already saying goodbye to 2022. Wow, time is a fickle thing, ain’t it?

September brings along several new video game releases, although the month is a bit of a dry spell for large-scale AAA titles. A shout out to The Last of Us Part I, which is already out on September 2, much to the joy or disappointment of PlayStation players, depending on where you stand on its pricing.

Aside from the above PlayStation exclusive, September has several other upcoming video game releases across all major platforms to keep players interested over the course of the next four weeks. Here are five new video games to look forward to this month.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 new video game releases for September 2022

1) Temtem 1.0

If you want to do everything you can in Pokemon Go without leaving the comfort of your home, the good news is that Temtem 1.0 offers just that. This video game is an online adventure where the world is populated by other players running around in their avatars instead of just NPCs.

It is thematically similar to Pokémon in that you will be collecting various creatures with different abilities and fighting other tamers with them. Since the game is an MMORPG, you can expect to constantly run into other players and be challenged to battles, although the game also has a main campaign.

The game has been available for Early Access on Steam and PlayStation for a while now but is being released on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S for the first time on September 6, 2022, which will be the game’s full release. It was popular on Steam during early access, selling over 500,000 units in the first month itself.

2) Disney Dreamlight Valley

Said to be a hybrid between life-sim and adventure video games, Disney Dreamlight Valley is an upcoming title by developer Gameloft, which is set to release on September 6, 2022. The game's overall premise seems to be very much like that of Animal Crossing, although a campaign is also seemingly a part of the experience.

You can visit various iconic Disney and Pixar-themed worlds inhabited by characters from shows and movies. More importantly, you will be able to build your own home in any of these locations, live alongside fictional characters, maintain your neighborhood, and go out for fun activities.

Players can customize their avatars and dress themselves up in various types of clothing themed after various Disney worlds. The video game seems like a dream come through for many Disney fans, and the game is thankfully available for PlayStation, Xbox, and Windows devices, along with the Nintendo Switch.

3) Steelrising

Taking a fictional deviation from real-world history is Steelrising, which takes place in 18th Century France, where the French Revolution was suppressed. Louis XVI has employed a mechanical army to brutally take apart the rebels, and it is up to Aegis, an automaton, to challenge the oppressors in order to restore the revolution.

The action RPG was initially going to release in June 2022 but was delayed and is set to release this month on the 8th. The video game resembles a Soulslike in the gameplay seen so far, with a health and stamina bar in the corner, highlighted in red and green respectively.

Combat seems to be the main focus of the game and sees Aegis utilize a number of different tools and gadgets. Based on the info available, the game offers players a lot of freedom to design their own gameplay style and technique, picking from the different available classes while making use of the different weapons and skills.

4) Splatoon 3

For the Nintendo owners, Splatoon 3 will release on September 9, 2022. This is the latest installment in this popular third-person shooter series, which features a competitive online multiplayer as well as a story-driven single-player mode. Players can choose to either play as an Inkling or an Octoling when playing online.

The online modes see teams of players compete against each other in an arena battle, with the primary objective generally being to cover as much of the area as possible in the respective team’s colors. The game also provides other modes to play in, including a monthly “Splatfest.”

The single-player story revolves around the reemergence of mammalian life, which had long been thought to be extinct in the world of Splatoon. This campaign will take place in a new location called “Alterna,” where players take on the role of an Inkling wearing a Hero Suit and head out to defeat the evil Octarian army.

5) Moonbreaker

Moonbreaker is a turn-based video game where players can utilize miniatures to play out various tactical battles. Developed by Unknown Worlds Entertainment, the game was revealed during Gamescom 2022, which was a surprise for many, especially those who were familiar with the developer's previous game, Subnautica.

The title will be an ideal game for those who have always wanted to get into tabletop strategy games but were put off by all the investment the physical version requires. The virtual form eliminates a lot of these, specifically the cost of maintaining the collection and allows players to delve into the joy of tabletop games like Warhammer.

One of the most talked about aspects of this video game is the customization, specifically the feature that allows one to paint their virtual miniatures. The game offers a large selection of palettes and brushes to choose from, giving players a lot of options to decorate their figurines without the added cost of buying paint supplies.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you looking forward to any of these releases? Yup Not really 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman