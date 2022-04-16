Soulslike game set during French Revolution SteelRising reveals new trailer, aesthetic, narrative, features, and more

New gameplay footage for SteelRising has been revealed by French developer Spiders. The gameplay footage offers fans a clearer view of the action RPG's mechanics, environment, and protagonist. Players won't have to wait long, as the studio's next game will be released later this year.

In SteelRising, users take on the role of Aegis, a robot that fights back to resist King Louis XVI, who has unleashed an army of clockwork robots on the populace of Paris.

The game's fundamental gameplay appears to be quite typical in terms of action RPG gameplay, particularly in comparison to Soulslike titles. Nevertheless, it stands out from the crowd primarily due to its distinctive mythology and aesthetics.

The sci-fi depiction of the French Revolution in SteelRising will significantly improve the game's fighting and other gameplay elements.

SteelRising's new trailer, aesthetic, narrative, features, and combat mechanics

The trailer gives a more in-depth look at the title's mechanics and settings. The video begins in a training session on the outskirts of Paris, where numerous in-game weapons are demonstrated, including the "Gribeauval Halberd," a hybrid melee and long-range weapon.

The scene then shifts to the center of Paris, where Aegis shows off her platforming skills. Gamers also get a look at the different garments Aegis will be able to put on, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in late-eighteenth-century French couture.

The game's visuals and location appear to be essential assets even before its debut. Like Aegis, its other killing machines feature decorative elements influenced by late-eighteenth-century French art and fashion.

The visuals are tough to compare to any other game because the French Revolution is a period in history very few other RPGs have covered.

The game's stages will be set in 1789 Paris, a fantastic backdrop. Players will be able to tour iconic historical sites such as the Notre-Dame cathedral and learn about the struggles of living in France and contributing to the revolution.

Those aspects could combine to create a fascinating, multi-layered historical fiction story.

The game's mechanical side will shine out just as long as Spiders embraces these and other concepts, such as distinctive opponent layouts and RPG abilities exclusive to SteelRising due to its gothic sci-fi features.

On the other hand, the game is already positioned to receive excellent reviews in terms of graphics and storytelling possibilities. While its map is sure to be filled with real-world places transformed with a mechanical twist, the French Revolution scenario can lead to a vast number of personalities who react to France's conflict and increasing technology in various ways.

